Novotech Joins Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA) to Democratize and Accelerate Clinical Trials

HONG KONG, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novotech Health Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("Novotech") joins a historic alliance of over one hundred life sciences and healthcare organizations that seeks to accelerate the broad adoption of patient-focused, decentralized clinical trials and research. The "Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA)" ( https://www.dtra.org/ ), which was launched in December, 2020, is uniting industry stakeholders, including healthcare companies, regulators, patient groups and research organizations with a singular mission to make clinical trial participation widely accessible by advancing policies, research practices and new technologies in decentralized clinical research.

"We are excited to join the DTRA and help accelerate the development of virtual trials in the Asia-Pacific region," said Dr John Moller, CEO at Novotech. "Virtual trials offer patients greater access to the important clinical trials conducted across our region," he added.

"We are pleased to welcome Novotech to the 'Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance'," said Amir Kalali, MD, founder of several collaborative life science communities, and co-Chair of DTRA. "By advancing decentralized research we can make the clinical trial process more patient-focused, increase trial efficiency and encourage use of technologies. We are excited by Novotech's commitment to embracing decentralized trials."

Decentralized approaches to conducting research facilitate participation by a more diverse patient population.

"Now is the time to share ideas and insights that will chart the future course of clinical trials, accelerating drug development and saving lives – and by taking part in the DTRA, Novotech is demonstrating its leadership to drive change," said Craig Lipset, DTRA co-Chair, clinical innovation advisor, and a pioneer in decentralized trials. "We have a responsibility to advance the health of people with unmet medical needs, and by convening stakeholders from biotech and pharma companies, regulators, technology leaders and patient communities, we can remove remaining barriers to adoption and impact patients today."

Novotech joins with its peer DTRA Member organizations to provide expertise to identify and address gaps and needs and advance best practices through effective education and communication.

About Novotech

Novotech is a leading Asia-Pacific biotech specialist CRO and consists of two operating brands, "Novotech" and "PPC". Novotech is a full-service clinical CRO with labs, phase I facilities, and drug development consulting services. It has accumulated experience in over 3,700 clinical projects, including Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials and bioequivalence studies. Novotech is positioned to serve biopharmaceutical clients conducting clinical trials in Asia and globally. As of March 31, 2021, Novotech had a total of 1,765 FTEs working across our offices in 11 geographies in Asia-Pacific and the United States. For more information, visit https://novotech-holdings.com/

ABOUT DTRA

The Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA) ( https://www.dtra.org/ ) was convened to enable collaboration of stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of patient-focused, decentralized clinical trials and research within life sciences and healthcare through education and research. It works to make research participation accessible to everyone, enabled by the consistent, widespread adoption of appropriate decentralized research methods. Follow DTRA on Twitter( https://twitter.com/DTRAorg ) and LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/dtra-org/ ) for more information.

