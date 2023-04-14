Novotech Joins Expert Panel at AACR for eChinaHealth Session on Collaborating with China’s Cancer Research Sector

SYDNEY, Australia, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific centred biotech CRO joins oncology leaders at the eChinaHealth panelist session and dinner at AACR. The discussion will focus on collaboration experience with China’s cancer research sector. (Register here)



The panelist session is part of the AACR Annual Meeting, April 14 - 19, 2023, at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida.

Meet with the Novotech team who will be attending AACR including:

Aditya Kotta, Regional Director Business Development USA West Coast

Steve Brandao, Regional Director Business Development USA East Coast Eduardo Aponte, Business Development Manager

Novotech is sponsoring the China Dinner and the eChina Health panelist session.

The panelist session is titled China @ AACR and will focus on China’s international cooperation in cancer research. Each panelist will share their collaboration experience with China’s cancer research and clinical trial sector.

Session Moderator:

Dr. Shi-Yong Sun, President of US-Chinese Anti-Cancer Association (USCACA)



Panelists:

Dr. David Carbone, Director of the James Thoracic Oncology Center at the OSUMC

Dr. Roy Herbst, Yale Comprehensive Cancer Center, Yale School of Medicine

Aditya Kotta, Regional Director Business Development, Novotech

Frédéric Biemar, PhD​, Director, International Affairs of AACR

Register here

Monday, April 17 2023

Agenda

6:30-9:00 PM EDT: Buffet Dinner and social networking

6:45-7:15 PM EDT: Panelist Session (Fireside Chat)

The Asia Pacific has seen a 100% growth in oncology trials during 2017 to 2021 and contributes to more than a third of the global clinical development of immune-oncology drugs.

“By the end of 2021 40% of active immuno-oncology clinical trials involved at least one location in the Asia-Pacific region, with the majority of trials conducted in China, followed by Australia, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan,” according to GlobaData.

The latest data shows Asia Pacific is also the fastest-growing region globally for cell & gene therapy trials representing more than a third of all cell & gene studies, with China leading in the region. Oncology accounts for the majority of cell & gene therapy trials.

In addition, the Asia Pacific is the leading location globally for CAR-T trials with China attracting ~60% of all CAR-T trials globally between 2015-2022.

Download our oncology report here: Immuno-oncology – Asia Pacific – Clinical Trial Landscape

Novotech offers biotechs a unique and unparalleled suite of early to late-phase CRO services across the US and Europe, with a focus on Asia Pacific where the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality expedited clinical trials.

Novotech has recently acquired EastHORN a European CRO with clinical, medical and regulatory expertise in multiple strategically important locations across the continent. The acquisition is part of Novotech’s global expansion program in Europe and the US.

Novotech has been benchmarked as a top 10 CRO among the world’s leading CROs, is the recipient of the Asia Pacific Cell & Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Excellence award and the Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award, and has signed 45 Leading Site Partnership agreements over the last 3 years.

About Novotech Novotech-CRO.com

Novotech is the leading Asia Pacific centred biotech CRO with global execution capabilities. Novotech is a clinical CRO with labs, phase I facilities, drug development consulting services and FDA regulatory expertise and has experience in over 5,000 clinical projects, including Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials and bioequivalence studies. Novotech is positioned to serve biotech clients conducting clinical trials in Asia Pacific, the US and Europe. Novotech has over 3,000 staff globally and 34 office locations across the US, Europe and Asia Pacific.

For more information visit https://novotech-cro.com/contact

Media Contact David James communications@novotech-cro.com AU: +61 2 8218 2144 USA: +1 415 951 3228 Asia: +65 3159 3427