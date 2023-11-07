Novotech Opens ChinaTrials 15 Conference with Workshop on how Biotechs can Accelerate Global Trials

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific centred biotech CRO with global execution capabilities, opens the ChinaTrials 15 conference in Shanghai, China with a message to China biotechs about the benefits of conducting simultaneous China, US and Australia trials to accelerate drug development. (November 8-10, 2023)



Novotech is commencing this significant summit for clinical development leaders with a prominent and actionable workshop titled: Accelerated globalization: Unleashing Global Potential through Clinical Research Excellence.

The Novotech workshop will cover:

Bridging development into the US

Next-Generation Clinical Project Management through Digital Innovation

Strategy Considerations for Global Clinical Trials

Statistical Considerations for Multi-Regional Clinical Trials (MRCT) – Taking studies into the US

The session showcases senior Novotech experts among them Dr. Judith Ng-Cashin, the global Chief Medical Officer who brings two decades of international pharmaceutical, biotech, and CRO experience to the conference.

The opening address will be delivered by Andy Liu, who serves as the Head of China, Novotech. Following this, additional senior executives from Novotech, including Dr. John Moller, the CEO, and Barry Murphy, the Chief Commercial Officer, will also be speaking.

According to Dr. Ng-Cashin, Novotech, with clinical teams in 25 different regions and 34 office locations worldwide, has directly observed the significant advantages of simultaneously conducting trials in China, the United States, and Australia.

"The strategy of simultaneous development in China, the United States, and Australia offers an innovative route to expedite global R&D with substantial benefits," Dr. Ng-Cashin stated.

She added, "This approach can expedite clinical trials, resulting in substantial cost savings, which is a critical consideration for early-stage biotechnology companies. For instance, Australia does not mandate an Investigational New Drug (IND) application, allowing biotech firms to commence their projects swiftly and obtain early results to bolster their drug development initiatives."

"They can additionally benefit from substantial cost reductions through the Australian Government's nearly 50% rebate on clinical trial expenses. Simultaneously conducting a portion of the study in the United States facilitates advancement to later phases and streamlines regulatory approval processes. The possibility of forming partnerships with U.S. entities is also an appealing prospect. Furthermore, for biotechnology firms concurrently running trials in China, they gain access to extensive patient pools, top-tier medical facilities, and renowned key opinion leaders," she explained.

Novotech serves as the Platinum Sponsor for the conference which will delve into critical topics impacting biotechs in China including:

China Biotechs: Innovation Upgrade and Going Global

How International Regulatory Collaboration Can Help as Chinese Companies Go Global

Secondary Endpoints: Choosing the Right Endpoints for your Pivotal Studies to Support Approval and Market Differentiation

How to Manage Successful Innovative Drug Development in China and Globally

MNC Perspectives: The Evolving Role of Big Pharma in China

Are New Models for MRCT Needed?

Global Clinical Development Trends & Key Capabilities for Success

Annual China Development Leaders' Roundtable: What's on the Minds of China's Leaders?

Gene & Cell Therapy Drug Development in China

Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Clinical Development in China

Navigating Capital Markets, VC Investment and M&A/Deal-Making in the Current Environment

The Future of CNS Drug Development in China

Real World Studies: Driving Success and Ensuring Quality

Quality by Design

Novotech has more than 3,000 employees across Greater China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the U.S., and Europe.

The CRO offers biotechs a unique and unparalleled suite of early to late-phase services across the US and Europe, with a foundation in Asia Pacific where the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality expedited clinical trials.

Recognized for its industry-leading contributions, Novotech has received numerous prestigious awards, including the CRO Leadership Award 2023 and the Best Cell & Gene Therapy CRO 2022 and 2023 awards. Additionally, the company was honored with the Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023. Its commitment to collaboration is evident in the 50 Leading Site Partnership agreements it has signed over the past three years.

