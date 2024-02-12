Novotech Publishes Candidiasis and Rheumatoid Arthritis Clinical Trial Landscape Reports to Support Biotech Research Planning

BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novotech, the global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) that partners with biotech companies to accelerate the development of advanced and novel therapeutics at every phase, has released today two industry leading reports on the Candidiasis and Rheumatoid Arthritis clinical trial landscapes.



Importantly the reports also include a SWOT Analysis designed to inform strategic drug development decision-making and ultimately enhance the chances of successful and impactful treatments.

The Novotech research analyst team provides these expert reports on a monthly basis, completely free of charge. These reports offer current insights into global clinical trial activity, revealing which regions experience the highest trial volumes and the factors behind these trends. They tackle the hurdles faced by biotech firms in specific therapeutic areas and discuss future paths in therapy and investment trends.

The Candidiasis – Global Clinical Trial Landscape report dives into why this fungal infection which mostly affects the oral cavity and reproductive organs has become a significant global concern, particularly among people with compromised immune systems. The report also focusses on the epidemiology, therapeutic challenges, and the evolving clinical trial trend data offering invaluable insights for healthcare professionals and researchers.

Since 2018, over 200 clinical trials for Candidiasis have been initiated globally, with the APAC region leading the charge, at almost 60% of trials, the majority of which are in Mainland China. This is followed by Europe (23%), North America (10%), and the Rest Of World (7%).

This global landscape report shows Candidiasis has varying incidence rates across regions, reflecting the interplay of factors such as geography, healthcare infrastructures, and demographics. The report also highlights the dominance of Candida albicans globally, the invasive and non-invasive Candidiasis prevalence, and treatment challenges arising from drug-resistant strains.

Key takeaways from the report include:

APAC continues to have a focus on Phase I trials, while Europe is highly engaged across Phase I, II and III trials, and North America is focused on Phase III trials.

APAC demonstrates a robust clinical trials Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20% outpacing other global regions.

Recruitment rates differ significantly across APA, Europe and the US

Noteworthy breakthroughs in antifungal medications include approvals for Brexafemme, Vivjoa, and Rezzayo, providing optimism for Candidiasis treatment.

On the venture capital front, the US and China take the lead, underscoring a shared interest in advancing Candidiasis solutions with robust funding, particularly in Series B and C rounds.



The report also provides an in-depth understanding of ongoing research into potential antifungal vaccines.

Download the report here

The Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)– Global Clinical Trial Landscape report looks at the prevalence globally and identifies the key factors driving this condition. RA, a persistent inflammatory condition of the joints, affects people between 60 to 70 years of age and disproportionately impacts women.

The report emphasizes the crucial role of early diagnosis and treatment with conventional synthetic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) and the effectiveness of biological or targeted synthetic DMARDs. Importantly, it also covers the latest advancements in molecular medicine, epigenetic drugs, microRNAs, gene editing technologies, and the role of the microbiome.

Since 2018, over 1,100 clinical trials for RA have been initiated globally, with the APAC region leading at 60%, followed by Europe at 21% and North America at 13%.

The report also found that there is promising progression of new RA therapeutics with more than 80 drugs in preclinical stages, 52 in Phase I trials, and 4 in combined Phase I/II studies. Additionally, 61 drugs are in Phase II, and 19 in Phase III, with 9 approved and 82 already in the market.

Overall, this report provides vital insights into the global clinical trial landscape, detailing ongoing developments in RA research. In addition, the SWOT Analysis offers a rare perspective designed for strategic drug development planning.

Key takeaways from the report are:

As of 2020, RA affected 17.6 million people globally, resulting in 38,300 deaths.

In the APAC region, China holds the highest number of cases at 4.7m, and India has 2.67m cases, in Europe, the United Kingdom stands out at 458,000 cases, and in North America, the United States leads at 1,440,000 cases.

Trial phases vary globally, with APAC dominant in Phase 1 trials, Europe balancing across all phases, and North America showing a focus on Phase 1.

In recent years, China led in venture capital investments, with the US closely following.

The distribution of funding across financing rounds reveals a focus on later stages, particularly Series C, indicating increased investor confidence and higher funding amounts for mature companies.

Early-stage research, especially in the preclinical stage, attracted the majority of investments, highlighting the emphasis on groundbreaking discoveries and innovative treatments.

This comprehensive resource guides healthcare professionals, researchers, and organizations in navigating the complex clinical trial RA landscape.

Download the report here

About Novotech Novotech-CRO.com

Founded in 1997, Novotech is a global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) focused on partnering with biotech companies to accelerate the development of advanced and novel therapeutics at every phase.

Recognized for its industry-leading contributions, Novotech has received numerous prestigious awards, including the CRO Leadership Award 2023, the Asia Pacific Cell & Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Excellence 2023, the Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award since 2006.

The Company offers a comprehensive suite of services including laboratories, Phase I facilities, drug development consulting, regulatory expertise, and has experience with over 5,000 clinical projects, including Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials and bioequivalence studies. With a presence in 34 office locations and a dedicated team of 3,000+ professionals worldwide, Novotech is a trusted end-to-end strategic partner of choice.

For more information or to speak to an expert team member visit www.Novotech-CRO.com.

