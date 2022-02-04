Novotech Recognized as Top 10 CRO in CenterWatch Site Relationship Benchmarking Report

SYDNEY, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific biotech specialist CRO, has been recognized as a top 10 CRO in the 2021 CenterWatch Global Site Relationship Benchmark Survey. Report available here

CenterWatch, established in 1994, ­­­­is a global benchmarking authority for the clinical trials sector.

The benchmarking report results reflect how more than 3,700 representatives from clinical trial sites around the world rate their clinical research organisation (CRO) relationships and their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The criteria for benchmarking CROs included:

Professionalism

Organizational processes

Preparedness

Communications

Site respondents were asked to rank the overall reputation of 29 CROs and rate the relative importance of performance-related attributes.

"Strong site, sponsor, and CRO relationships form the essential foundation on which efficient and effective clinical trials are built. We conduct the CenterWatch Global Site Relationship Benchmark Survey as a service to the industry, highlighting behaviors and approaches that are strengthening partnerships and revealing areas that merit improvement. As COVID-19 has put additional strain on relationships of all types, we also requested feedback on partners' pandemic response in this latest survey," said Cynthia Carter, President, Market Intelligence and Insights at WCG.

Novotech CEO Dr. John Moller, said, "we are very pleased to be benchmarked as a top 10 CRO among the world's leading CROs. Sites are key to our client's success so being ranked highly by sites for our professionalism, communications, and processes is a major achievement for our global team."

"Novotech serves biotechs globally and we pride ourselves on the depth of relationships that we have built with hundreds of Asia-Pacific sites over the last 25 years. In addition, Novotech has signed 45 Leading Site Partnership agreements over the last 3 years. As part of these agreements, Novotech works very closely with the leading sites in the region to promote their research strengths internationally, while enjoying preferential access to their clinical trial infrastructure."

"With more than 2,000 highly experienced professionals, our clients appreciate our strong site and KOL relationships, our deep regulatory expertise, and our ability to accelerate clinical trials across the Asia Pacific and in particular China."

"Industry-leading technology is at the core of our business and ensures rapid and efficient processes, insightful analytics and reporting, and high quality data and compliance."

Novotech recently announced a partnership and investment in tech firm Prospection to support accelerated clinical trials with healthcare data analytics using real-world data.

Novotech has also partnered with virtual research organisation ObvioHealth to expedite trials leveraging remote technologies. This patient-centric approach improves subject retention and allows sponsors to reach populations outside major cities for clinical trial participation.

About Novotech Health Holdings

Novotech Health Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("Novotech") is a leading Asia-Pacific biotech specialist CRO and consists of two operating brands, Novotech and PPC. Novotech Holdings is a CRO with integrated labs and phase I facilities providing drug development consulting and clinical development services. It has been instrumental in the success of approximately 3,700 clinical trials across all trial phases and broad range of therapeutic areas. Novotech Holdings is well positioned to serve biopharmaceutical clients conducting clinical trials in Asia and globally.

