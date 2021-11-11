'Now Is The Time', H3C Urges Malaysian MSMEs to Adopt Digital Transformation

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The article is written by Rockies Ma, Country General Manager of H3C Malaysia:



The Malaysian government laid a foundation to transform the country to a digital economy. The nation should propel the country’s economy forward by undergoing digitalisation.

On 10 November 2021, Malaysia's first 5G network was launched in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Cyberjaya by the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) in a bid to provide faster Internet facilities for the nation. This rollout was tabled in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), a development roadmap presented by Malaysia's Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for the country's 2021 to 2025 plan, aimed at restoring the nation's growth momentum via a rejuvenation of all economic sectors.

Industry players have commented that the government's focus on digitalisation under the 12MP will broaden market access as well as facilitate strategic and quality digital investment. In preparing Malaysia to become a digital hub, the government is targeting to provide an enabling environment for the growth of the digital economy under the 12MP. According to the report, the government projects a 25.5 percent contribution of the digital economy to the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

This effort is to push forward initiatives to establish a progressive and inclusive digital economy in line with the country's vision, as well as the goals of the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDIGITAL). Rockies Ma, Country General Manager of H3C Malaysia, a leader in digital solutions, emphasised that, "With the support of the Malaysian government, now is the best time to adopt digitalisation." The company encourages enterprises to jump on the bandwagon to start their digital transformation journey. The government has also mentioned that they would intensify efforts to encourage micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to adopt digital technologies to ensure that the public would have equal access to opportunities in the digital economy.

Not long after, the Malaysian government announced Budget 2022, reflecting similar approaches in line with the policies and strategies outlined in the 12th Malaysia Plan. Budget 2022 focuses on recovery, rebuilding national resilience and catalysing reform, to drive socio-economic recovery activities and the national development agenda. With the 5G rolled out recently, KKMM is confident that the RM2.625 billion allocation it is receiving under Budget 2022 can help the Malaysian Family move out of the difficulties faced throughout the Covid-19 pandemic period.

Under the Budget, the government would increase the Digitalisation Grant Scheme initiative for SMEs to RM200 million. It is said that the allocation can help accelerate the economic recovery, which took a setback due to the Covid-19 pandemic especially in the SME segment. The Budget is an effort to reflect the country's determination in developing a more sustainable and inclusive digital economy, shaping it to become an attraction for foreign businesses to make the country their major investment destination.

The Malaysian government laid a foundation for the country's transformation to a progressive digital economy. It is now onto the MSMEs to take a bold step in propelling their businesses forward by undergoing digitalisation. Industry-leading digital solution providers like H3C offer a full portfolio of Digital Infrastructure products which are cost-effective and provide a comprehensive one-stop digital platform that includes cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence (AI), the few main technologies that are suited for global manufacturers in Malaysia who are looking to heighten their automation while reducing hours and manpower.

With the vision of "Shaping the Digital Future for a Better Life", H3C is committed to becoming the most trusted partner of its customers in their quest for business innovation and digital transformation. With the country announcing its plans aiming to drive the development of Malaysia's digital economy, H3C is ready to help enterprises maneuver their businesses as the nation learns to co-exist with the endemic.