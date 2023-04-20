NP Digital Launches Regional Headquarters in Singapore

Singapore, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing and the 2nd fastest-growing agency network globally recognised by Adweek, has launched its Southeast Asia regional office in Singapore, with the appointment of Manuel Denoual as Managing Director. Manuel will lead the expansion in Southeast Asia as the growing digital economy continues to expand at a double-digit rate.

NP Digital was founded in 2017 by Neil Patel, a New York Times Best Selling Author and one of the world's most influential marketers, according to The Wall Street Journal and Forbes. NP Digital is the agency that brings his passion, innovation and insights to life for brands across the globe.

With over 15 years of experience in digital marketing, Manuel Denoual is a seasoned professional with valuable business acumen and extensive expertise in performance marketing. He has previously held positions at GroupM, OMG, and Dentsu, and most recently served as a Senior Client Partner at Twitter. Manuel will report to Dan Kalinski, Managing Director, APAC.

“As digital transformation in Southeast Asia continues to boom, I am delighted to welcome Manuel to the NP Digital family. With his deep understanding of the industry and his proven track record of success, Manuel is well-positioned to help APAC clients achieve their marketing goals and drive business growth,” said Dan Kalinski, Managing Director, APAC, NP Digital.

NP Digital's services are in high demand across the APAC region, with the internet economy forecasted value of $1 trillion by 2030, driven by a fast-growing base of digital consumers. To meet this demand, NP Digital recognizes the importance of offering full-funnel expertise, from Search Engine Optimization (SEO), data, analytics, consumer insight, programmatic advertising services that can connect brands in APAC with their customers.

“I am excited to be leading the Singapore team. As we see increased demand for our services, our regional hub in Singapore will deliver to customers across all digital touch-points with targeted, highly relevant and personalized experiences”, said Manuel Denoual, Managing Director, Singapore.

NP Digital's outstanding growth and unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality solutions worldwide remains a key focus. Their latest expansion in APAC is a clear indication of their recognition that clients need help in defining customer audiences and understanding the journey in this digital economy.

“Our clients are challenger brands, ranging from medium-sized businesses to enterprise clients who increasingly come to us to benefit from our custom, high-touch services and ROI first approach. The significant growth within the enterprise segment has become a key area of focus for our business as we continue to disrupt the market with our tech and content proposition,” Manuel concluded.

The agency’s success is attributed to its unique ability to drive growth for clients in the TikTok era, where consumers are always connected, and where any point of brand interaction can lead to a purchase. NP Digital's competitive edge is its innovative "growth marketing" approach, which replaces analogue, mass marketing and campaigns. They leverage their proprietary technology stack, which includes SEO, CRO, and Content, to deliver exceptional results to over three million active marketers worldwide.

With over 500+ clients globally, NP Digital has serviced customers including large brands such as CNN, Adobe and Hewlett Packard, to SaaS companies and E-com start-ups. This will be NP Digital’s first office in Southeast Asia, with plans to further expand in the near future.

For more information, please visit https://npdigital.com/.

###

About NP Digital

NP Digital is an end-to-end performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division with the platforms Ubersuggest and AnswerThePublic, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, direct-to-consumer challenger-type organizations. NP Digital spans the globe with 750 employees in 15 different countries. For more information visit npdigital.com.

Attachment

Kimberly Deese NP Digital 5309080666 kdeese@npdigital.com