NSI Caricom launches first of its kind Caribbean Nail Technician MasterClass

NSI Nails Caricom LLC (NSI Caricom) announces the launch of its Caribbean Nail Technician MasterClass to be held from September 8th – 10th, 2022 at the Ramada Princess Georgetown Hotel, Guyana.

This first-of-its-kind nail technician training in the English-speaking Caribbean will be conducted in association with NSI University. This nail course will be a three-day immersive program for nail technicians working with clients currently, regardless of years of experience in the industry.

The NSI Caricom MasterClass will help to take technicians’ nail skills beyond what was learned in nail tech school and to the next level. Nail Technicians will leave the training with the skills to attract celebrity clients, compete in global nail technician competitions, and be effective brand ambassadors.

Attendees of NSI Caricom MasterClass will learn and have daily coaching from NSI global educators, Katia Da Silva, Darlene Tewitz, and regional educator, Lexann McPhoy.

Additionally, attendees will have a special session with NSI global educator, Denise Wright on international nail technician competitions. Ms. Wright is a multi-award-winning nail tech and director of Professional Beauty’s International Nail Championships.

Each day, attendees of the MasterClass will learn new application techniques, advanced sculpting, and enhancement structure for strength and beauty. Nail technicians will get an NSI Caricom MasterClass Kit with products valued at over $425 USD.

The MasterClass prices range from $370 USD to $450 USD, based on how early a reservation to participate is made. A $100 USD non-refundable deposit is required at the time of booking and payment plans are available. Hotel stays can be arranged directly with the hotel. MasterClass bookings can be made at NSI Caricom’s website

“Caribbean Nail technicians who register and attend will have a career-changing experience”, says Lexann McPhoy, of NSI Caricom. “At the end of the masterclass, attendees will have a clear direction on what is required to take their career to the next level. We would like to express our gratitude to, Isabel Fisher, the convener of NSI University for bringing this project to fruition”, McPhoy says.

“We are pleased to partner with NSI Caricom on this MasterClass,” said NSI Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Isabel Fisher. “We enjoy helping to host universities all over the world to show people our current and new products. We are excited to hold an in-person, hands-on educational event that not all technicians have had easy access to in this new world climate. We cannot wait to help create an uplifting, fun event that brings people together through a general love of the nail industry.”

Additional information on the MasterClass can be found on NSI Caricom’s social media channels including LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, all using the name @nsicaricom, or at the Website

About NSI Caricom

NSI Caricom is a leading Caribbean supplier of professional nail technician products. NSI products are manufactured in a best-practices environment so that end customers have the best experience with quality nails. NSI Caricom is the exclusive distributor to wholesale and retail customers within the 15 member Caricom nations, dependencies, associates, and observer countries, as well as the US Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, and the Cayman Islands. NSI Caricom is headquartered in Wyoming, USA. The company has its regional office in Guyana.

