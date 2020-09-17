NTU Singapore and Flywire partner to offer new digital payment platform for international students Platform meets growing demand for simple, secure payment experience from anywhere in the world GlobeNewswire September 17, 2020

SINGAPORE, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) has partnered with vertical payments specialist Flywire to offer a fully integrated, digital payment platform for international students for Academic Year 2020/21 that began on August 11.

NTU Singapore has been embarking on a digital transformation of its administration since 2018 to meet the University’s changing needs, streamline processes and enhance operational efficiency as part of its Smart Campus vision.

This collaboration with Flywire is NTU’s latest effort to adopt innovative solutions to improve student services and overall customer service while enhancing productivity.

Ms Tan Aik Na, NTU’s Senior Vice President (Administration) said, “The adoption of Flywire, our latest digital initiative, is a winning combination which not only enhances our international students’ journey and experience through seamless and cost-effective payments from anywhere in the world, it also improves the efficiency and productivity of NTU’s operations.”

The partnership with Flywire is allowing NTU to offer its international students a more secure and seamless online payment experience from almost anywhere in the world.

Students and their parents can simply choose their preferred payment method – bank transfer, credit card or e-wallet, in their local currency, which is translated at competitive exchange rates – minimising unnecessary bank charges and delays.

Users will also have access to multilingual customer service 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with multiple channels of communication.

Flywire’s industry leading global payment platform simplifies and solves the complex challenges of sending and receiving funds abroad to streamline NTU’s cross-border receivables management and allow for significant cost efficiencies. It provides NTU with a fully integrated and unified database for international student remittances and a common payment collection platform

“NTU works closely with their stakeholders – industry, students, parents and government, to enable a safe, world-class education on their campus and online for its students,” said Andrew Ong, managing director for Flywire Asia-Pacific. “Flywire is supporting this effort by enabling convenient, contactless digital payments wherever students and parents may be located in the world, while also ensuring seamless receivables management for the University.”

About FlywireFlywire is a high-growth vertical payments company trusted by organizations around the world to deliver on their customers’ most important moments. Unlike other companies, Flywire is proven to solve vertical-specific payment and receivables problems for organizations that deliver high-value services. Whether in education, healthcare, travel or technology, Flywire has vertical-specific insight and technology that allows organizations to optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges. To date Flywire has processed over $16 billion in total payments volume for over 2,000 clients around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA and has offices around the world. For more information, visit www.flywire.com. Follow Flywire on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.About Nanyang Technological University, SingaporeA research-intensive public university, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) has 33,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students in the Engineering, Business, Science, Humanities, Arts, & Social Sciences, and Graduate colleges. It also has a medical school, the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, established jointly with Imperial College London.

NTU is also home to world-renowned autonomous institutes – the National Institute of Education, S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Earth Observatory of Singapore, and Singapore Centre for Environmental Life Sciences Engineering – and various leading research centres such as the Nanyang Environment & Water Research Institute (NEWRI) and Energy Research Institute @ NTU (ERI@N).

Ranked amongst the world’s top universities by QS, NTU has also been named the world’s top young university for the past seven years. The University’s main campus is frequently listed among the Top 15 most beautiful university campuses in the world and it has 57 Green Mark-certified (equivalent to LEED-certified) building projects, of which 95% are certified Green Mark Platinum. Apart from its main campus, NTU also has a campus in Singapore’s healthcare district.

Under the NTU Smart Campus vision, the University harnesses the power of digital technology and tech-enabled solutions to support better learning and living experiences, the discovery of new knowledge, and the sustainability of resources.

For more information, visit www.ntu.edu.sg.

