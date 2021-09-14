Nuance Launches AI-Powered, Cloud-Based PowerScribe One Radiology Reporting Platform and mPower Clinical Analytics in Australia and New Zealand

PowerScribe One enhances reporting quality and efficiency and reduces radiologist fatigue while mPower uses data-driven insights to decrease failed follow-ups and inform practice improvements

SYDNEY, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced the availability of its AI-powered, cloud-based PowerScribe One radiology reporting platform and mPower Clinical Analytics solutions in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), adding advanced workflow-integrated tools to enhance reporting efficiency, reduce radiologist fatigue, and enable data-driven insights for improved patient and financial outcomes.

PowerScribe One and mPower are part of Nuance's portfolio of cloud-based radiology solutions designed by and for radiologists to alleviate burnout and improve reporting and clinical outcomes. The World Health Organisation estimates there will be a global shortage of 18 million health workers by 2030, exacerbated by attrition attributed to stress and burnout. A growing body of research worldwide also shows that radiologist burnout is a pervasive challenge. A report found that diagnostic imaging professionals in Australia and New Zealand experience high levels of occupational burnout and have higher burnout scores than those reported in other countries.

"We are committed to alleviating radiologist fatigue and advancing care quality by harnessing the power of AI and data-driven radiology to improve productivity, accuracy, and consistency, eliminate inefficiencies, and reduce the incidence of failed follow-ups," said Karen Holzberger, senior vice president and general manager of diagnostic solutions, Nuance. "Many radiologists in Australia and New Zealand are still using a transcriptionist, but leaders are implementing self-edit to provide faster turnaround times. PowerScribe One is at the centre of that effort, reducing transcription cost by automating workflows and integration of reporting data between systems, while mPower delivers additional vital tools to achieve data-driven improvements in patient and financial outcomes. Together, they empower Australia and New Zealand's radiologists to focus on what matters most—the best-possible outcomes for the patients they serve."

PowerScribe One combines Nuance's highly optimised conversational and cognitive AI capabilities and real-time communications infrastructure to transform the radiology reading experience. Context-aware natural language understanding converts unstructured report narratives into structured data as the radiologist dictates to streamline data entry, increase reporting accuracy and consistency, and provide real-time evidence-based follow-up recommendations. Standards-based, real-time data synchronisation enables seamless data sharing between PowerScribe One, RIS, PACS, EHR, and other downstream systems to trigger appropriate clinical actions. Structured data also can be used for follow-up tracking and quality improvement programs.

Cloud-based mPower Clinical Analytics uses natural language processing to automate the extraction of data from radiology reports to improve the quality of reports and optimise financial outcomes. mPower streamlines the tracking of recommended follow-up imaging to ensure timely completion, reduces the incidence of failed follow-ups, and improves outcomes through earlier detection and treatment of disease. mPower Clinical Analytics also analyses multiple variables simultaneously, builds custom graphs, delivers views of real-time dashboards, and displays cumulative data with ease.

