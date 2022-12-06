Nucleus Software Implements Digital Lending Solution to Bank of Sydney, Empowering a Shift Towards Digital Customer Experience

SYDNEY, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nucleus Software transforms Bank of Sydney towards digital customer experience with FinnOne neo™ solution. Bank of Sydney is an organization committed to providing genuine value for its people, customers, communities, and partners. To deliver responsible and sustainable growth, the bank has a clear strategy that's supported by technological transformation. Core strategic initiatives which focus on driving efficiency and effectiveness, with an emphasis on automation, building workflows and digitizing processes across the business have significantly enhanced the banking experience for both the Bank's customers and employees.

Through the digital lending platform FinnOne neo™ from Nucleus Software, Bank of Sydney will be able to provide an improved customer experience with a faster approval process and communications. By employing the platform's real-time dashboard for tracking and reporting, the bank aims to enhance both the internal and external transparency, and accountability of its processes.

CEO of the Bank of Sydney, Mr. Miltos Michaelas, was delighted by the progress and said, "By adopting a plug & play platform like that of FinnOne neo™ from Nucleus Software, Bank of Sydney is enabled to deliver faster and more efficient services in a seamless manner. There is a growing need for integration with various sources of data for swift and precise application on-boarding and decision-making in the Financial Services Industry. FinnOne neo™ provides the capability to integrate with third-party systems to collect, combine, and use data for all of Bank of Sydney's lending requirements."

Mr. Parag Bhise, CEO of Nucleus Software, was also pleased to state that "Our lending platform is highly configurable, thus removing the need to create a new expensive and complex system from scratch. We expect that the deployment of our FinnOne neo™ platform will further empower Bank of Sydney to improve banking experiences for their customers".

With successful and smooth go-live of the new platform, many Bank of Sydney applications are now processed through FinnOne neo™. The adoption of the platform establishes a strong foundation for further integration and growth for the Bank.

About Bank of Sydney: For more information, please visit: www.banksyd.com.au

About Nucleus Software:

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. is a publicly traded (BSE: 531209, NSE: NUCLEUS), software product company that provides lending, transaction banking products to global financial leaders.

Nucleus Software powers the operations of 200+ Financial Institutions across 50+ countries, supporting retail and corporate lending, cash management, mobile and internet banking. Its products facilitate 26+ million transactions/day, managing over US $ 200 billion of loans and enabling 300,000+ daily users.

Nucleus Software's flagship products, built on the latest technology:

FinnOne neo™: Next-generation digital lending solution, built on an advanced technology platform.

FinnAxia™: An integrated global transaction banking solution used by banks worldwide.

PaySe™: World's first online & offline digital payment solution created to democratize money.

For more information, please visit: http://www.nucleussoftware.com

Contact Information:

Deepika Gulabani

marcom@nucleussoftware.com

+91-9289708877



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.