NUCROP - Hybrid Electric Crop Protection, Nufarm and CROP.ZONE Launch New Brand for Alternative Weed Control

Aachen, Germany, Jan 21, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Australian crop protection and specialty seed company, Nufarm and German ag-tech start-up, CROP.ZONE are announcing the launch of NUCROP - Hybrid Electric Crop Protection. Through its Early Adopters Program, the competitive and sustainable alternative for weed management is now available to Farmers and Contractors in Germany, France, Belgium and the Netherlands.



NUCROP, powered by CROP.ZONE



The NUCROP solution combines chemical and physical processes to create a compelling and sustainable method of weed control. By pre-treating plants with conductive liquid, acceptable for organic use, and then applying electrical charge, the solution can control weeds with a very high degree of efficiency and lower energy consumption than conventional weeding technologies.



In the Early Adopters program, Nufarm and CROP.ZONE team up with selected channel partners in Germany, France, Belgium and the Netherlands and offer farmers and contractors access to NUCROP technology. The Early Adopters Program will focus on several crops and applications, with a strong focus on potato desiccation in 2021. Other uses are in trailing phase and will be available to farmers shortly. The NUCROP technology offers farmers and contractors a real alternative to chemical solutions at competitive prices, especially for those crops where chemical weed control options have been reduced and where alternative technologies are required.



For more information on the Early Adopters Program, visit us at www.crop.zone



With NUCROP, Nufarm and CROP.ZONE offers a safe, reliable, and environmentally friendly alternative to make European agriculture more sustainable.



About CROP.ZONE



CROP.ZONE was established in 2019 by a highly experienced team of AgTech experts with decades of experience in the same field. Today, CROP.ZONE's hybrid herbicide solution is active in the field, demonstrating its efficacy in weed management, cover crop burn-down, and pre-harvest desiccation. CROP.ZONE offers electrophysical solutions to combat weeds and manage pre-harvest desiccation, providing farmers with an alternative tool against the backdrop of increased regulatory requirements and societal expectations. The innovative patented CROP.ZONE solution can replace a significant part of today's synthetic herbicide use. It provides a competitive alternative for weed management, thus contributing to yield optimization and farm profitability while helping achieve sustainability goals. CROP.ZONE's solutions give the company a strong footing in the future agriculture market.



About Nufarm



Nufarm Limited is a leading developer and manufacturer of crop protection solutions and seed technologies. Our team of more than 2,500 people make a vital contribution to our reputation for quality products that meet the needs of growers, customer support, and partnership in major agricultural markets in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. Nufarm is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (symbol NUF) and our head office is located in Melbourne, Australia.



Media Contact - crop.zone

Michiel De Jongh

Strategic Advisor & CCO

MICHIEL.DEJONGH@CROP.ZONE

+34 658 563 828



