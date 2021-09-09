Nuix Recruits Senior Executive Oliver Harvey to Lead Solution Development Strategy for Governance, Risk and Compliance

SYDNEY, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global software company Nuix (www.nuix.com) has appointed senior executive Oliver Harvey to lead its solution development strategy worldwide in the governance, risk and compliance (GRC) market.

"We're delighted to have such a highly respected GRC leader join Nuix to help us drive the growth strategy we outlined to the market," said Rod Vawdrey, Group CEO of Nuix. "We are fortunate to have gained Oliver's extensive experience in the regulatory sphere and the private sector and his enthusiasm for customer success."

Harvey joins Nuix as Executive Vice President of Governance, Risk and Compliance, leading a global effort to develop solutions for the GRC market. He spent the past decade in leadership roles at the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), most recently as Chief Supervisory Officer where he helped develop and deliver ASIC's approach to supervising Australia's largest financial institutions.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to bring my experience at ASIC and beyond to help regulators and corporations worldwide use Nuix's unique technological advantages to understand and gain control over the masses of data they store," said Harvey.

"Nuix's unmatched data processing capability gives corporations and regulators the potential to gain earlier control over regulatory and compliance risks, enabling them to reduce the likelihood and scale of customer harm and reputational damage."

About Nuix

Nuix (www.nuix.com) creates innovative software that empowers organizations to simply and quickly find the truth from any data in a digital world. We are a passionate and talented team, delighting our customers with software that transforms data into actionable intelligence and helps them overcome the challenges of litigation, investigation, governance, risk and compliance.

