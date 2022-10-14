Nuloft Launches Two Premium Hybrid Mattresses

Nuloft is delivering better sleep with its newly launched hybrid mattresses. Nuloft's mattresses provide targeted support & stiffness relief. Sleep cool and comfortable with Nuloft!

—

Nuloft, mattress & bedding brand, just launched 2 premium mattresses: Nuloft Hybrid & Nuloft Luxe. Nuloft is already home to one of Singapore’s highest rated mattresses, The Nuloft Mattress.

The Nuloft Luxe mattress is a premium upgrade to Nuloft’s signature mattress. Designed with 5 Zone Pocket Coil System & Micro Precision Springs, the mattress provides exceptional pressure relief & no partner disturbance. Quilted with cooling gel memory foam & wrapped in ultra-cooling SnoWeave™ fabric, the Nuloft Luxe mattress is the coolest mattress in Singapore!

The Nuloft Hybrid mattress combines Nuloft’s proprietary blend of Cooling Gel Memory Foam, Airflow Natural Latex & Tri-Zone Transition foam with Precision Pocket Coil Springs. The mattress also features a plush foam-quilted top & bamboo knit covers. It aims to address the needs of sleepers requiring additional back support & pressure relief.

“Nuloft aims to provide better sleep to all its customers. All sleepers are not the same, different people have different sleep needs. Our range of signature & premium mattresses is designed to meet the needs of all sleepers. There is a perfect Nuloft mattress for everyone!” – Ryan Wong, Managing Director, Nuloft

“Super love this mattress. The mattress is sooo cooling and comfortable. Delivery was fast and service is great. Highly recommended.”, reviewed Elena, who recently purchased the Nuloft Luxe mattress.

Nuloft also specializes in other sleep products. Their premium bedding range includes sheets made with combed cotton sateen & natural Tencel. They also have a variety of bed frames to complement their mattresses, including storage & wooden bed frames. You can shop Nuloft products at the Nuloft website.

The Nuloft mattress range can be tried & tested at the BEDANDBASICS Experience Center.

About Us: Nuloft aims to promote better sleep for everyone! Get the sleep you deserve with Nuloft's range of mattresses, bedframes, bedding & more! Through innovation & quality, they guarantee better sleep. Their premier sleep products deliver superior comfort at a fraction of the price.

