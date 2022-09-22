Numen Cyber Technology & HUAWEI CLOUD announcing MoU to jointly promote development of Web3 in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 20, 2022, HUAWEI CLOUD, the cloud service brand of the Huawei marquee, has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Numen Cyber Technology, a Singapore-based Web3 Security company, at the HUAWEI CONNECT 2022 event in Bangkok, Thailand.

The two parties have launched a comprehensive strategic cooperation to jointly promote the vigorous development of Web3 in the Asia-Pacific region centered on Singapore, and jointly build a secure Web3 ecosystem.

About HUAWEI CLOUD

HUAWEI CLOUD is a leading cloud service provider, which brings Huawei's 30-plus years of expertise together in ICT infrastructure products and solutions. We are committed to providing reliable, secure, and cost-effective cloud services to empower applications, harness the power of data, and help organisations of all sizes grow in today's intelligent world. HUAWEI CLOUD is also committed to bringing affordable, effective, and reliable cloud and AI services through technological innovation.

For more information please visit: https://www.huaweicloud.com/.

About Numen Cyber Technology

Numen Cyber Technology is a Cybersecurity vendor and solution provider based in Singapore. We dedicate ourselves in Web3 Security and Threat Detection & Response. We provide industry-leading Web3 Security Solutions, which can completely cover all cybersecurity requirements of all kinds of Web3 application scenarios.

Our Web3 security research team consists of the industry's top security experts from around the world, specializing in Blockchain Security, Ethical Hacking, Vulnerability Research and Threat Analysis, and more. We protect the digital asset security of project parties and users through the security audit of smart contracts, public chains, wallet, and exchange platforms, services and products such as on-chain contract threat detection and response, Web3 security situational awareness and Web3 threat intelligence enable Web 3 projects to enhance security at all stages of the development lifecycle.

For more information, please visit: https://www.numencyber.com