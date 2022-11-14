Numeral launches its instant payment API to simplify instant payments in Europe and releases its white paper on the state of SEPA Instant Credit Transfer

Numeral enables companies to send, receive, and reconcile payments through their banks with a single API and dashboard.

Numeral, the payment operations platform, announces the launch of its instant payment API for corporates and SEPA indirect participants. Companies looking to send SEPA instant credit transfers through their existing banks can now do so through the Numeral API. Instant payments can be hard to integrate into existing operational and accounting systems. The Numeral instant payment API offers a new way to initiate those payments through a single API and central dashboard that can interface easily with existing systems.

“We are really excited to further help finance and operations teams to further capitalise on the trend of SEPA instant payments.”, says Edouard Mandon, CEO at Numeral. “With Numeral, companies can build custom instant payment workflows in no time.”

Features and benefits of the Numeral instant payment API include:

Direct bank integrations

Payment initiation and tracking

Custom workflows including approvals

Automated reconciliations

Account reachability checks

Programmable fallbacks

Numeral celebrates this exciting launch with the release of its white paper on SEPA Instant Credit Transfer for payment operations teams (download here), which covers the accelerating momentum of instant payments in Europe following the European Commission regulatory proposal released on October 26th, 2022.

About Numeral:

Numeral is a payment operations platform making building payment products on top of banks easy. By exposing a single API across banks and payment methods, Numeral helps companies streamline their payments through real-time connectivity to their existing banks, robust automations, and built-in controls.

