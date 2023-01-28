Nurse to International Video Editing Mentor & Founder of Times To Remember Corp Megan Suzanne Cicerelli Announces The Launch of Her New Editing Program

Megan Suzanne Cicerelli the founder of Times to Remember Corp is excited to teach women how to video edit for business.

Megan Suzanne Cicerelli was an Operating Room nurse for years before she founded Times to Remember Corp in 2020. Megan loved her OR nursing career, but she also loved making and editing videos since a young age. Video editing was always a hobby until Megan began to make videos for Moms and learned she also loved the freedom of an online business and being home with her three children.

In 2020 Megan began Times To Remember Corp to teach Moms toddler activities and memory making. Megan loved the video creation process and that shined through to those around her. A few women in the online space approached her about how to edit and things were never the same.

In 2021 Megan started teaching video editing to Moms. She took a technical skill of video editing and made simple trainings to teach women how to showcase their skills and passions in the online space to help others with video.

Not only were women interested in learning how to edit, they were interested in learning how Megan organized her life as wife, nurse, Mom of three and building her new online editing programs. She started teaching The NOT So Organized Mom organization and video. Megan launched a new website to help entrepreneurs learn to edit.

Megan has made it her passion to create a space online for female entrepreneurs to come and learn the process of video creation. Megan has been featured on TED and shared her story on The Productivity Queen Podcast with International Forbes Business Coach Leanne Lopez Mosley.

"I have always been passionate about video editing but I thought because I was a nurse I had I choose which career path to take. I did both for years and I truly loved it. In 2022 I left my 12 year nursing career to build my online business full time and have more freedom in my life at this stage of Motherhood. I hope to inspire women who are on the journey to motherhood and Moms to follow their dreams alongside Motherhood." - Megan Suzanne Cicerelli

One of Megan's video editing clients said, "today I started filming my second video for YouTube. I feel so much more prepared this time with the planning tools Megan gave me last week in one of her classes!"

About Us: Times To Remember Corp was founded in July 2020 by Megan Suzanne Cicerelli. Megan is incredibly passionate about creating video for business and your family. Megan helps female entrepreneurs scale their business with with video by creating powerful magnetic content that can feature brands and programs.

