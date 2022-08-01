Nurse Upskilling in Demand Amid Nursing Shortages

—

The current healthcare environment is causing a large need for highly skilled nurses across the country and the University of Indianapolis is expanding access to help meet that need.



Even before the pandemic caused a significant number of nurses to leave the workforce, demographic changes were expected to grow the required nursing workforce.



Now a very large number of nurses need to enter the profession to meet the needs of patients. At the same time, current trained nurses moving to advanced practice registered nurses are also needed.



Upskilling within the current population of nurses is the best and easiest way to make the most out of the available resources. Upskilling is simply the process of learning new skills - usually in a business sense, where current employees are trained rather than hiring new employees that are already trained.



On-the-job training can be upskilling with devices and technology, new policies, and updated procedures.



Continuing education is upskilling with technology, emerging diseases, or new best practices in the nursing field.



Specialist certifications are upskilling. Over 100 certifications or credentials available for nurses including emergency nursing, cardiac vascular nursing, medical-surgical nursing, national healthcare disaster, radiologic nurse, wound care nurse, and rheumatology nursing.



Educational degree programs are another way for nurses to upskill. An LPN can attain a BSN degree. BSN nurses can get an MSN degree. Or nurses with either a BSN or MSN can pursue a terminal degree in nursing, the DNP.



Many employers will pay up to $5,250 per year in tuition reimbursement. It makes sense for them to allow nurses who already know their work culture, procedures, and the staff to upskill at a college or university program with the intent to return with new credentials and the ability to better serve patients and the community.



The University of Indianapolis this year expanded their educational offerings to include online programs for nursing students in Indiana and many states beyond for ABSN, MSN degrees, and DNP degrees. These programs are from an accredited university and all nursing programs are accredited by the CCNE.



