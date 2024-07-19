Nutrislice Launches Sidekick Mobile App for Foodservice Teams: Swap or Drop Food Items from Digital Menus

—

Nutrislice, a leader in innovative digital menu & signage solutions, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking mobile application, the Nutrislice Sidekick. This first-of-its-kind app is designed to revolutionize menu management for food service operators, enabling swift and efficient updates directly from mobile devices.

Key Features of Nutrislice Sidekick:

Rapid Menu Modification: Users can easily swap or drop menu items in under a minute, ensuring menus stay current and accurate.

Updates In Minutes: Changes reflect quickly on digital labels and displays, keeping guests informed.

On-the-Floor Management: Make updates anywhere, without the need to leave the dining area or central office.

Visual Confirmation: See changes go live on digital labels and displays for assured accuracy.

Enhanced Operational Efficiency: Streamlines menu management processes, reducing operational downtime and increasing staff productivity.

Improved Guest Satisfaction: Ensures that guests always have access to accurate and up-to-date menu information, enhancing their overall dining experience.

User-Friendly Interface: The intuitive design of Nutrislice Sidekick makes it easy for users to navigate and make updates efficiently.

“Foodservice teams in the hospitality space often need more time,” stated Brian Crapo, CEO of Nutrislice. “Now, with Nutrislice Sidekick, they can update their digital signage and e-ink food labels with a few taps on their phone.”

Nutrislice Sidekick is an invaluable tool for any food service operation looking to enhance menu management efficiency and guest satisfaction. Its rapid update capabilities ensure that menus are always current and reflective of the dining offerings. By leveraging Nutrislice Sidekick, operators can streamline their operations and provide a seamless dining experience for their guests.

Nutrislice Sidekick is available for download on the Apple Store and Google Play Store, compatible with both iOS and Android mobile platforms. Users must be active Nutrislice customers to use the new Nutrislice Sidekick App.

For more information about Nutrislice or the Nutrislice Sidekick app, visit www.nutrislice.com

About Nutrislice

Nutrislice is a pioneering company in the field of digital food menu solutions, dedicated to enhancing the foodservice experience through innovative technology. By providing cutting-edge tools and applications, Nutrislice helps foodservice operators streamline their operations and deliver exceptional service to their guests. More than 25,000 locations worldwide use the company’s online & mobile menus, digital signage, and e-ink wireless label solutions to delight their customers, streamline operations, and power a premier digital experience.



