NWFM receives another 'Best SME's Partner Award' in 2021

HONG KONG, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New World Facilities Management Company Limited ("NWFM") receives the 'Best SME's Partner Award 2021' from The Hong Kong General Chamber of Small and Medium Business again this year. The accolade recognises NWFM's successful support of, cooperation with, and contribution to Small and Medium Business (SMEs).

Under the continuing impact of the pandemic, NWFM continues to enhance facilities and venue services to help small and medium venue users adapt to the new normal, including adding professional live broadcast and recording equipment to increase the flexibility of programmes. In addition, we have launched 'Co-curate Project for Arts & Cultural Sector' to provide support for small and medium-sized arts groups in innovative ways to expand their creativity as well as allow youth to unleash their potential.

NWFM is honoured to receive this recognition from the organiser, we shall continue to encourage and support the development and operation of small and medium businesses.

Mr Ready Ho, Assistant General Manager, Facilities Management of NWFM (middle) received 'Best SME's Partner Award 2021' recognising NWFM's successful support of, cooperation with, and contribution to Small and Medium Business (SMEs).

New World Facilities Management Company Limited

New World Facilities Management Company Limited is a non-profit making company and a subsidiary of New World Development Company Limited (Hong Kong Stock Code: 00017.HK). Embracing the mission of youth development and supporting youth to contribute to society, we strive to develop Youth Square as the platform for youth to exchange knowledge and experience and to develop and discover their potential.

Youth Square

The Youth Square, which came into full operation in 2010, is a youth development project of the Home Affairs Bureau of the HKSAR Government, with an aim to be the hub of diversified youth development activities for youth to develop their potential. Youth Square facilities include the 643-seat Y Theatre, Y Studio, multi-function areas and the Y Loft which has 148 guest rooms. Youth Square has been conducting events under three themes, include "Music & Dance", "Arts & Culture" and "Community Engagement". Youth Square is located in Chai Wan and is managed and operated by New World Facilities Management Company Limited on a non-profit basis.

6G model is Youth Square's guiding principle. 6G refers to Groom, Grow, Glow, Green, Global Vision and Give Back. Official website: http://www.youthsquare.hk