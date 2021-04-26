NXL LIGAGAME and BOOM ESPORTS to Represent Indonesia Once Again in the VALORANT Champions Tour Stage 2 - Challengers SEA - Playoffs

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) has almost reached its halfway point, finishing this competitive segment with the VCT Stage 2 - Challengers SEA - Playoffs. In Indonesia, more than 450 players participated in the 2 open qualifiers rounds, where teams competed for the two seats available to represent the country in the upcoming VCT Challengers SEA - Playoffs, the second phase of a regional level tournament in Southeast Asia that will be hosted by Indonesia.



(Left to Right) NXL LIGAGAME and BOOM ESPORTS to Represent Indonesia Once Again in the VCT Stage 2 - Challengers SEA-Playoffs

Both NXL LIGAGAME and BOOM Esports had shown their best gameplay on the VCT tournaments where both defeating BIGETRON ASTRO, ALTER EGO and MORPH IMPACT that were also the strongest teams in Indonesia. Both NXL LIGAGAME and BOOM Esports were also the Indonesian representatives for VCT Regional SEA Masters 1 in March earlier, which had showcased their consistency in giving the best performance.

Edwin, VP Business Development One Up, said, "This is a new record for both of the teams, NXL LIGAGAME and BOOM ESPORTS who had shown consistency in performance on the official VALORANT Champions Tour tournaments in Indonesia. We are beyond proud of what both teams had achieved, as well as other players who had actively participated. This proves that the Indonesian FPS ecosystem is on the rise and also could grow bigger and stronger."

"It is exciting to see how well Indonesian teams have performed in the VALORANT Champions Tour so far. And with Indonesia set to host the upcoming VCT Stage 2 - Challengers SEA - Playoffs, we are confident that they will set the standard for FPS tournaments in the country. We look forward to continuing our work with One Up to bring the Indonesian esports scene to the next level and provide a platform for local teams to showcase their skill and gameplay," said Chris Tran, Head of Esports of Riot Games Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

VCT Stage 2 - Challengers Indonesia is supported by Biznet as the Official Internet Service Provider, ViewSonic | Elite as the Official Esports Partners for Monitors, Secretlab as the Official Gaming Chair Partner, NIMO TV as the Official Streaming Partner.

The tournament then will be followed by the start of VCT Stage 2 - Challengers SEA - Playoffs, which will consist of 10 teams across SEA, including Hong Kong and Taiwan, competing for a seat to represent the whole SEA region in the upcoming VCT Stage 2 - Masters: Reykjavik which will be held offline in Reykjavik, Iceland. VCT Stage 2 - Challengers SEA - Playoffs can be streamed online from Apr.29th to May.2nd on VALORANT Esports Indonesia YouTube channel and VALORANT Indonesia FB Page. Using a double-elimination tournament system, teams will compete in thrilling matches to showcase their outstanding skills, strategies and unique gameplay. The VCT Stage 2 - Challengers SEA - Playoffs will be broadcasted in several local languages, such as Vietnamese, Thai, Tagalog, and Mandarin to engage with more local audiences. VCT Stage 2 - Challengers SEA - Playoffs is supported by One Esports as the Official Media Partner.

Further information on One Up Organizer can be accessed at oneup.co.id and for VALORANT and Riot Games can be accessed at riotgames.com

