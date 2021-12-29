Nxtech Network launches the Multi-Chain Cross-Chain Crypto Swap

Nxtech native token is currently available to trade on Pancakeswap.finance.

NXtech Network is introducing a Multi Chain Cross-Chain Crypto Swap, which will give the ability to transact with any type of token across various blockchains without having to pay a high bridging fee.

As of now only 0.6% of the population in the world have access to a crypto wallet. NXtech focuses on enhancing the user experience so it could be easier for everybody to participate in web3. And help increase the usage of Cryptos.

NX DEX will focus on building a simple user interface that helps anyone accelerate their trading by making it easy to trade or invest in crypto.

Low Transact Fees

Nxtech team aims to help users to transact with low fees and across different blockchains. In order to swap any crypto using DEX, users need to use different platforms, this is where NXtech DEX comes into play, NX DEX integrates both cross-chain crypto swap, and secure wallet features in one Dapps, including the Algo-trading system.

Peer-To-Peer Trading

NxTech Network is introducing NX DEX; for the DEX to facilitate peer-to-peer trading to the mass of people by relying on automated smart contracts to execute trades without an intermediary. Nxtech is also building a simple-to-use all-in-one platform. Users will be able to swap, store digital assets securely and also provide liquidity for tokens, farm tokens, stake tokens, and trade tokens.

PancakeSwap Listing

Nxtech Network has just launched in the market and is still in its early stage. Nxtech native token is currently available to trade on Pancakeswap.finance and their smart contract address is 0xeb0bdd8f51c867d787f0fc6b2dee360ca31628e3

KYC Verified

Nxtech has a KYC verified team and has already completed a smart contract Security audit by Tech-Audit. NXtech has already verified the identities of at least two team members and their connection to the project which are determined by submitting ID documentation (Passport, National ID) to an automated platform.

Additionally, Nxtech has locked 65% of their NX tokens for 2 years.

