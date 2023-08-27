NYC Attorneys ASK4SAM Unveil Brooklyn & Queens Hotline for Car & Truck Accidents

New York-based personal injury law firm, Silberstein, Awad & Miklos, P.C., is proud to announce the dedication of its iconic number, 877-ASK4SAM, to serve as a 24-hour hotline.

—

New York-based personal injury law firm, Silberstein, Awad & Miklos, P.C., is proud to announce the dedication of its iconic number, 877-ASK4SAM, to serve as a 24-hour hotline. The hotline is aimed at providing immediate legal assistance to Brooklyn and Queens residents who have suffered injuries in car and truck accidents.

Injured residents of new york city should call 1-877-ASK4SAM, or visit https://ask4sam.net/queens-car-accident-lawyer/

Understanding the immediate need for legal advice after an accident, the firm aims to empower accident victims by informing them of their rights, ensuring that they are not taken advantage of in their vulnerable moments.

J. Michael West, who heads up one of the divisions of the firms marketing, commented, "Our communities in Brooklyn and Queens deserve immediate and top-tier legal counsel in the aftermath of a traumatic accident. By launching a 24/7 hotline, we want to be that first point of contact, helping victims navigate the complexities of their situation."

The decision to focus on Brooklyn and Queens with this dedicated hotline stems from a concerning rise in car and truck accidents in these boroughs. With their extensive experience in representing accident victims, Silberstein, Awad & Miklos, P.C. recognizes the urgency of the situation and the importance of swift, expert advice.

Residents of Brooklyn and Queens who find themselves in the unfortunate situation of a car or truck accident are encouraged to immediately dial 877-ASK4SAM to receive free consultation and to understand their rights and the potential paths to compensation.

In the wake of motor vehicle accidents, victims often find themselves facing off against insurance companies that prioritize their bottom line over the welfare of the injured. The role of accident lawyers, especially those specializing as personal injury lawyers, becomes crucial in such scenarios. Silberstein, Awad & Miklos, P.C. brings to the table a profound understanding of these dynamics, ensuring that auto accident victims receive the fair compensation they deserve.

"Dealing with insurance companies post-accident can be a daunting task for many. Our dedicated hotline not only serves as an immediate point of contact but also offers a shield against potential intimidation from insurance entities," adds West. "Whether the incident is a car collision, a truck mishap, or pedestrian accidents, our aim is to ensure that every victim knows their rights and is rightfully guided towards achieving the maximum financial compensation."

Traffic accidents, often spurred by factors like distracted driving, can lead to not just severe injuries but significant emotional distress. Victims find themselves overwhelmed, not just with the need for urgent medical attention but also with the complexities of accident claims against the fault driver. Silberstein, Awad & Miklos, P.C. recognizes the depth of these challenges. "Our legal team, comprising seasoned personal injury attorneys, stands ready to shoulder the burden for victims," said West. "From the initial consultation right through the legal proceedings, we're committed to providing unparalleled support and expertise, ensuring that those affected can focus on their recovery while we champion their rights."

An automobile accident, whether due to driver inattention or egregious actions like drunk driving, can have life-altering consequences. From head-on collisions to bicycle accidents, the extent of damages can range from severe physical injuries such as spinal cord injuries or loss of limbs to profound emotional ramifications like the loss of enjoyment in daily activities. "The aftermath of any accident, be it a construction accident or an unfortunate encounter with a reckless driver, piles up medical costs and unforeseen financial costs on the crash victims. As a leading accident law firm, we specialize in navigating these complexities, ensuring that our clients are adequately compensated for every facet of their trauma."

About Silberstein, Awad & Miklos, P.C.:

Silberstein, Awad & Miklos, P.C. is a premier New York personal injury law firm with decades of experience in representing the rights of accident victims. Renowned for their relentless advocacy and exceptional legal prowess, the firm has been a beacon of hope for countless New Yorkers, guiding them through their most challenging times.

Contact Info:

Name: Ask4Sam

Email: Send Email

Organization: Silberstein, Awad & Miklos, P.C. | Queens NYC Personal Injury Attorneys

Address: 89-00 Sutphin Blvd suit 303B, Jamaica, New York 11435, United States

Website: https://ask4sam.net



Release ID: 89105925

In the event of encountering any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within the content shared in this press release, we kindly request that you immediately contact us at error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will be readily accessible to address your feedback within 8 hours and take appropriate measures to rectify any identified issues or facilitate press release takedowns. Ensuring accuracy and reliability are central to our commitment.