NYC Coworking Packages at One World Trade Center Expanded by Servcorp for 2023

Servcorp coworking office packages are now available for businesses looking for prestigious addresses and quality office space facilities at the iconic One World Trade Center in New York City.

—

Servcorp, a leading innovator of premiere coworking and office space, has updated its One World Trade Center NYC office packages for 2023.

Their location on the 85th floor provides small businesses, freelancers, and corporate clients with unique, on-demand, short term and temporary office space with a host of amenities.

More information is available at https://www.servcorp.com/en/coworking/locations/united-states/new-york/one-world-trade-center/

Coworking space with breathtaking windowed offices at the One World Trade Center is available with access to meeting and conference rooms. The beautifully designed professional offices provide on-site call answering and mail forwarding as needed.

Business clients can choose from numerous package plans. These flexible spaces are advantageous for businesses looking for full-service operational support without the commitment and expense of a long-term lease obligation.

According to Colleen Susini, Senior Vice President and Head of USA operations, "our coworking space is perfect for businesses looking for a flexible work environment. We have on-site receptionists and friendly and welcoming support for our clients. We provide a long list of services plus the bonus of working at One World Trade Center, one of the most sensational buildings in NYC."

Servcorp has always been a leader of the premiere workspace since CEO Alf Moufarrige founded the company in 1978.

The office space provider always strives to cater to and evolve with the demand of their clients. In recent years they have invested in technology combined with coworking requirements. The host of hands-on, high-quality services and amenities is unique.

Their clients report the workspace at One World Trade Center as the best in NYC. The support team is warm, professional, and welcoming.

Coworking clients choose from three office types: private offices with a view, hot desks, and dedicated desks.

The private, windowed offices have unobstructed views of Manhattan, NY Harbor, the Statue of Liberty, Brooklyn, and New Jersey. They are ideal for 1-3 people.

Their Hot Desk and Dedicated Desks are remarkedly affordable for any business. Clients get access to a desk in a quiet, open space with full access to all Servcorp meeting and conference rooms, call answering, mail forwarding, and IT Services.

Clients can bundle coworking packages customized to their requirements as needed.

Each client has access to the Servcorp Home community. Servcorp Home has over 50,000 members around the globe with access to other members where they buy and sell products and services.

Servcorp is also a premier provider of NYC virtual offices with one of the world's most prestigious and recognized business addresses.

Servcorp Coworking Packages https://www.servcorp.com/en/coworking/compare-packages/

About Us: Servcorp is the global leader in premium workplace solutions, providing serviced offices, virtual offices, meeting rooms, and business support services to businesses of all sizes. With over 150 locations in 41 cities worldwide, Servcorp offers a global footprint for companies looking to set up or expand their operations. Whether a company needs a full-service office with professional staff and equipment or a meeting room for an hour, Servcorp has a solution to meet all business needs. Its highly-related customer success experts are available 24/7 to help clients get the most out of their workspace.

Contact Info:

Name: Colleen Susini

Email: Send Email

Organization: Servcorp

Address: 285 Fulton St., Suite 8500, 85th Floor, New York, NY 10006

Phone: 212-220-8500

Website: https://www.servcorp.com/en/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/DZlFYH2bZpE

Release ID: 89088062

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.