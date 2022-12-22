NYC Meeting Room Rental Packages with Concierge Services at 4 Prime Servcorp Manhattan Locations

Listed as one of the best places for off-site meetings, Servcorp has enhanced their meeting facilities and concierge services to guarantee completely professional and luxurious business meetings for remote businesses. These updates include a committed concierge, advanced audio-visual meeting equipment, and much more.

Servcorp is pleased to announce the launch of their updated conference and meeting room packages with concierge services at 4 of the best buildings in NYC. Locations include 1 World Trade Center, 17 State Street, 667 Madison Ave at 61st Street and 1330 Avenue of the Americas in Mid-Town at 53rd Street.

Their dedicated team has worked diligently to develop a comprehensive suite of services, from premium meeting room rentals to professional administrative services. Servcorp fully serves all needs for businesses meetings at 150 worldwide locations, allowing remote workers to have a more professional presence virtually and, if needed, in person.

For businesses, start-ups and entrepreneurs looking to hold meetings occasionally for any reason, such as informal meet and greets, client meetings, or corporate negotiations, Servcorp provides all the amenities needed for a luxurious, enterprise meeting experience.

With over 150 global locations, Servcorp upholds an extremely high standard and consistency among their many meeting facilities. Each location hosts meeting rooms, board rooms, private offices, and seminar rooms so Servcorp members can properly hold meetings in the appropriate space.

Servcorp also provides superior administrative services to ensure every Servcorp member’s needs are met each and every day. Real people, with local knowledge and customs, will greet meeting attendees, answer phone calls, manage emails, take meeting notes, and conduct any other administrative tasks as required to ensure every meeting is an absolute success.

Colleen Susini, Senior Vice President and Head of USA Operations, described the updates to Servcorp’s business meetings packages and concierge services as, “We are committed to providing Servcorp members with the best possible experience. These updates are designed to make it even easier for remote offices to plan and execute successful, in-person business meetings without having to scout for a rentable office space, hire a contract concierge, or pay an egregious amount of money on office overhead.”

Servcorp’s business meetings packages include a variety of much-needed amenities such as secure, high-speed internet, complimentary refreshments, and a wide selection of in-meeting tools such as polycom phones and interactive touch screen displays. Outside of an expert concierge, Servcorp also provides in-house support for meeting setup, further marking Servcorp as a leader in high-end business meeting locations.

About Us: Servcorp is the global leader in premium workplace solutions, providing serviced offices, virtual offices, meeting rooms, and business support services to businesses of all sizes. With over 150 locations in 41 cities worldwide, Servcorp offers a global footprint for companies looking to set up or expand their operations. Whether a company needs a full-service office with professional staff and equipment or a meeting room for an hour, Servcorp has a solution to meet all business needs. Its highly-related customer success experts are available 24/7 to help clients get the most out of their workspace.

