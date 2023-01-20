NYC Office Leasing Price Report by Neighborhood Released By Cogent Realty Advisors

Cogent Realty Advisors has released a comprehensive report including the average Per Square Foot asking rents for office space in 20 NYC neighborhoods. The NY office leasing news is extremely valuable for NYC businesses seeking current NYC office leasing pricing and availability.

The NYC commercial office leasing specialists at Cogent Realty Advisors is proud to announce a comprehensive report on the NYC office leasing market. This report provides an extensive overview of NYC office rental prices and availability. It is designed to help NYC businesses access valuable relocation information.

This report confirms Cogent Realty Advisors’ dedication to getting clients the best deal possible. It also proves their commitment to being the only real estate broker company that represents only tenants.

With extensive experience and knowledge of the NYC market means that they can secure the best office space for their clients with favorable terms and pricing. All while providing objective, unbiased expertise in finding office space and negotiating lease agreements.

Mitch Waldman, founder of Cogent Realty Advisors, described this report as, “Extremely valuable information. An informed buyer is a happy buyer and we are happy to share information regarding NYC office lease pricing and availability freely. Post-pandemic, tenants continue to have an advantage when negotiating new leases and lease renewals. With this information and our help, getting the best deal possible is extremely easy and painless.”

Cogent Realty Advisors publishes quarterly market news for interested prospects. Additionally, Mitch Waldman of Cogent Realty provides detailed information for hundreds of Manhattan buildings along with market current trends.

About Us: Cogent Realty Advisors, Inc. is an independent licensed real estate broker that represents New York City business owners that lease office space. Unlike many well-known firms that simultaneously work for both building owners and tenants, Cogent works on behalf of only tenants. As tenant-representation specialist, they have the experience, knowledge, and expertise to obtain the best office with the most advantageous lease terms and pricing.

