NYC Virtual Assistant and Receptionist Services for Servcorp Coworking Tenants Announced

Remote businesses enjoy premium Virtual Assistant administrative services without having to train, house, or hire full time receptionists or secretaries by Servcorp a global workspace provider. Services are available at 1 World Trade Center NYC and 8 additional USA locations.

Servcorp offers virtual assistants for business clients who subscribe to their NYC coworking and virtual offices at 1 World Trade Center plus USA locations in Chicago, Houston and Washington DC.

In addition to their onsite concierge services, they offer secretarial and receptionist support as part of their business packages.

Custom business packages are available including a virtual business address, Coworking Offices, Dedicated Desks, and Conference and Meeting rooms.

The enhanced premium on-site secretary and receptionist service provided by Servcorp legitimizes a remote office’s real time presence by offering a professional, organized, and welcome atmosphere for in-person meetings and virtually.

For remote businesses looking to provide a professional environment in which to conduct business in-person or online, Servcorp’s experienced on-site administrative team is completely customizable and tailored to each virtual business’s unique needs. This partnership is ideal for busy remote companies who do not have the time to hire, train, or house stand-alone secretaries or receptionists full-time.

Colleen Susini, Senior Vice President and Head of USA Operations, explained this distinctive service in further detail, adding, "Including receptionist and secretary services is a unique service we are proud to include for our virtual and coworking Servcorp members. This resource creates a positive impression for both clients and customers, who will be greeted and cared for in a professional manner by Servcorp’s five star customer service team. Servcorp’s receptionists and secretaries are well-versed in a variety of tasks, such as scheduling meetings, answering phones, and taking messages. This allows business owners to focus on their core operations without having to balance administrative duties in tandem.”

Secretarial services are a vital piece of productivity and success. Servcorp’s superior administrative services ensure the needs of a business and their clients are met each and every day, regardless of location. Servcorp members can rest assured that real people, with local knowledge and customs, will answer phones, manage emails, and conduct any other administrative tasks as required.

In addition to the convenience and professionalism Servcorp’s workplace solutions provide, they are also extremely cost effective. Servcorp virtual assistant services enable businesses to massively save on overhead costs such as rent and utilities, while enjoying enterprise amenities like a receptionist or secretary and access to any of Servcorp’s luxurious 150 international coworking office locations.

About Us: Servcorp is the global leader in premium workplace solutions, providing serviced offices, virtual offices, meeting rooms, and business support services to businesses of all sizes. With over 150 locations in 41 cities worldwide, Servcorp offers a global footprint for companies looking to set up or expand their operations. Whether a company needs a full-service office with professional staff and equipment or a meeting room for an hour, Servcorp has a solution to meet all business needs. Its highly-related customer success experts are available 24/7 to help clients get the most out of their workspace.

