PRESS RELEASE

Nyxoah and Vanderbilt University enter exclusive licensing agreement regarding next generation neurostimulation technologies to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – 2nd February, 2021 – Nyxoah SA (Euronext: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a health-technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions and services to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announces the Company has signed an exclusive license agreement with Vandebilt University, Nashville – TN, USA.

The agreement allows Nyxoah to further develop new neurostimulation technologies for the treatment of sleep disordered breathing conditions that were invented by Dr. David T. Kent. New treatments will focus, among others, on stimulating the ansa cervicalis, the efferent fiber of the glossopharyngeal nerve or nerves that innervate the palatoglossus and/or the palatopharyngeus muscle. Nyxoah will also work together with Vanderbilt University to continue prosecution of patent applications, which will give Nyxoah the exclusive right to use these new technologies once patents will be granted.

Nyxoah agreed to pay Vanderbilt an up-front fee as well as payments based on regulatory, development and commercialization milestones. Nyxoah also agreed to pay royalties on future product sales.

Under this agreement, Nyxoah shall develop a next generation neurostimulation-based solution to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea patients. Obstructive Sleep Apnea is the most common sleep disordered breathing condition, affecting almost 1 billion people globally1. Over the past decade, neurostimulation therapies, such as the proprietary Genio® system developed and commercialized by Nyxoah, have proven their long-term efficacy in efficiently treating OSA patients.

Olivier Taelman, Chief Executive Officer of Nyxoah, commented: “We are delighted to start collaborating with Vanderbilt University, a worldwide recognized US university in this field of research, through this exclusive licensing agreement. This will open new horizons in the field of neurostimulation technologies, improving and expanding current treatment solutions for OSA patients, and will reinforce Nyxoah’s future pipeline. The upcoming collaboration with Dr. Kent at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, together with Nyxoah’s groundbreaking approach in neurostimulation and its collaboration with international key opinions leaders, will help Nyxoah strengthen its position as innovator offering patient-centered solutions.”

Dr. David T. Kent from Vanderbilt University added: “Partnering with Nyxoah creates the opportunity to build new technologies based on Vanderbilt’s intellectual property. We share the same vision of developing disruptive solutions, always having in mind that patients should be put at the center. Our mission will be to demonstrate the unique potential of such new technologies resulting in a broader OSA treatment portfolio.”

- ENDS -

For further information, please contact:

Nyxoah

Milena Venkova, Corporate Communications Manager

milena.venkova@nyxoah.com

+32 490 11 93 57

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah is a healthtech company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions and services to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Nyxoah’s lead solution is the Genio® system, a CE-validated, patient-centered, next generation hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy for OSA, the world’s most common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk2 and comorbidities including cardiovascular diseases, depression and stroke.

Following the successful completion of the BLAST OSA study in patients with moderate to severe OSA, the Genio® system received its European CE Mark in 2019. The Company is currently conducting the BETTER SLEEP study in Australia and New Zealand for therapy indication expansion, the DREAM IDE pivotal study for FDA approval and a post-marketing EliSA study in Europe to confirm the long-term safety and efficacy of the Genio® system.

For more information, please visit www.nyxoah.com .

About Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University, located in Nashville – Tennessee, USA, is a private research university offering a full range of undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees.

For more information, please visit www.vanderbilt.edu .

Caution – Genio® is CE marked since 2019. Investigational device in the United States. Limited by U.S. federal law to investigational use in the United States.









1 Benjafield, Adam V et al. Estimation of the global prevalence and burden of obstructive sleep apnoea: a literature-based analysis. Lancet Respir Med 2019 Published Online July 9, 2019 http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/S2213-2600(19)30198-5







2 Young T. et al: Sleep Disordered Breathing and Mortality: Eighteen-Year Follow-up of the Wisconsin Sleep Cohort, Sleep. 2008 Aug 1; 31(8): 1071–1078.







Attachment