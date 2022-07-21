Oak Health Center Achieves HIPAA Compliance Certification with Compliancy Group

—

Oak Health Center, Southern California's premier comprehensive mental health outpatient care organization, is pleased to announce that it has taken all necessary steps to prove its good faith effort to achieve compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), earning their Seal of Compliance™. The Seal of Compliance is issued to organizations that have implemented an effective HIPAA compliance program through the use of Compliancy Group’s proprietary HIPAA solution, The Guard™.

HIPAA is made up of a set of regulatory standards governing the security, privacy, and integrity of sensitive healthcare data called protected health information (PHI). PHI is any individually identifiable healthcare-related information. If vendors who service healthcare clients come into contact with PHI in any way, those vendors must be HIPAA compliant.

Oak Health Center has completed Compliancy Group’s Implementation Program, adhering to the necessary regulatory standards outlined in the HIPAA Privacy Rule, Security Rule, Breach Notification Rule, Omnibus Rule, and HITECH. Compliancy Group has verified Oak Health Center’s good faith effort to achieve HIPAA compliance through The Guard.

Practice Manager Andrew Brewer shared his excitement about partnering with the Compliancy Group: “Telehealth has done wonders for patient accessibility, particularly in behavioral health medicine. However, as we continue to grow our online presence, we realize the importance of being mindful of the associated security and privacy risks that it brings. We are working with the Compliancy Group so that our patients have confidence that we are taking care of their private information according to the highest standards, allowing them to focus on their wellness journey.”

Clients and patients are becoming more aware of HIPAA compliance requirements and how the regulation protects their personal information. The Seal of Compliance demonstrates Oak Health Center’s commitment to protecting their patients’ privacy.

To learn more about Oak Health Center, visit www.oak.care or call (949) 258-3741.

About Oak Health Center

Oak Health Center offers comprehensive mental health outpatient care through our team of psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, psychologists, therapists, and tele-behavioral health clinicians. With the increasing prevalence of mental illness, the company is looking to make a positive impact on this struggling population. To learn more, visit www.oak.care.



About Compliancy Group

Compliancy Group is the only software with Compliance Coaches™ walking you through HIPAA to simplify compliance. Built by auditors, Compliancy Group gives you confidence in your compliance plan to reduce risk, increase patient loyalty, and profitability of your organization. Visit https://www.compliancy-group.com or call 855.854.4722 to learn more.

