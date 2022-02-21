Oak Health Center Adds Tracy Peralta, PMHNP-BC To Their Growing Team

Mrs. Peralta will serve patients aged 18 - 100 out of the Laguna Hills office

—

Oak Health Center, Southern California's premier comprehensive mental health outpatient care organization, is excited to welcome Tracy Peralta, PMHNP-BC, to its Laguna Hills office. Mrs. Peralta started her nursing career in 2007 working in the emergency department and cardiac intensive care unit, and became an adult/geriatric nurse practitioner in 2014.

As a nurse practitioner, Mrs. Peralta realized how important mental health is to a person’s well being. She is passionate about caring for the geriatric population and is excited about caring for the child, adolescent, and adult population as a psychiatric nurse practitioner.

Throughout her 7 years as a geriatric nurse practitioner, Mrs. Peralta has always placed a high value on her patients' mental health condition. She also experienced a shortage of mental health providers in the community, which motivates her to be a well-trusted psychiatric nurse practitioner in the local and geriatric communities.

Mrs. Peralta always strives to go beyond surface-level interactions. For her, “the best part of my job is getting to know my patients and not just their illness."

To make an appointment with Mrs. Peralta, patients may call the Oak Health Center Laguna Hills office at 949-258-3741 or send an email to contact@oak.care

More information about the expanding Oak Health team is available at www.oak.care/our-team

About Oak Health Center

Oak Health Center offers comprehensive mental health outpatient care through our team of psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, psychologists, therapists, and tele-behavioral health clinicians. With the increasing prevalence of mental illness, the company is looking to make a positive impact on this struggling population. To learn more, visit www.oak.care.

