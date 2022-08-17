Oak Health Center Announces Dr. Alex Lopez As Newest Provider

—



Oak Health Center, Southern California's premier comprehensive mental health outpatient care organization, is excited to announce Dr. Alex Lopez, M.D., as its newest Beverly Hills provider. Dr. Lopez earned his medical degree from the Ross University School of Medicine, and he is board certified in Psychiatry and Addiction.

Dr. Alex Lopez grew up in South Texas where school, music, and sports have always been an important part of his life. His interest in the human experience has taken him from the annals of literature, to the intricacies of neuroscience, and finally to the complexity of psychiatry.

“While in medical school, psychiatry had a special impact on me,” says Dr. Lopez. “I love getting to know my patients, their lives, and their struggles. I want to work with them to reach their goals - it's the best part of my job.”

His vast array of life experiences are deftly combined with his medical expertise, allowing him to team up with his patients to have a positive impact on their lives and future. Dr. Lopez specializes in treating addiction, mood disorders, and chronic pain.

To make an appointment with Dr. Lopez, patients may call the Oak Health Center Beverly Hills office at 310-231-6805 or send an email to contact@oak.care

More information about the growing Oak Health team is available at www.oak.care/our-team

About Oak Health Center



Oak Health Center offers comprehensive mental health outpatient care through our team of psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, psychologists, therapists, and tele-behavioral health clinicians. With the increasing prevalence of mental illness, the company is looking to make a positive impact on this struggling population. Oak Health accepts most Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross, and Optum insurance plans. They are able to bill out-of-network insurers, and cash pay options are also available. To learn more, visit www.oak.care



