Oak Health Center Joins Insight to Teen Culture

Oak Health Center, Southern California's premier comprehensive mental health outpatient care organization, is excited to announce that they have joined Insight to Teen Culture, an organization of diverse and dedicated professionals who are constructively working with tweens, teens, young adults, and their families.

Representing Oak Health Center as a member of the group is Dr. Keeban Nam, a board certified child and adolescent psychiatrist who is passionate about working with adolescents and helping them on their path to mental health wellness. Dr. Nam currently serves patients out of the Laguna Hills and Fullerton offices.

Oak Health Center feels that Dr. Nam is uniquely qualified to represent their team and will provide beneficial insights and ideas to benefit everyone at Insight to Teen Culture. When it comes to working with his patients, Dr. Nam says he feels “privileged to be a guide in their path and grow alongside them.”

About Us: Oak Health Center offers comprehensive mental health outpatient care through our team of psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, psychologists, therapists, and tele-behavioral health clinicians. With the increasing prevalence of mental illness, the company is looking to make a positive impact on this struggling population. To learn more, visit www.oak.care.

