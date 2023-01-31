Oak Health Center is Proud to Welcome New Nurse Practitioner Marcus Jang

Mr. Jang will serve patients aged 12 – 65 out of the Beverly Hills office.

Southern California’s premier comprehensive mental health outpatient care organization, Oak Health Center, welcomes Mr. Marcus Jang, PMHNP-BC, to its Beverly Hills office. Mr. Jang is a board certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.

Mr. Jang likes to focus on the humanity he shares with his patients. He asks his patients to do the hard part of being vulnerable, and he promises to do his part to listen and understand. Psychotherapy is a cornerstone in Mr. Jang’s practice.

After nearly a decade as an inpatient pulmonary and cardiac medicine ICU nurse, Mr. Jang transitioned into psychiatry. In his words, “Psychiatry is the most boundless and creative discipline of medicine. The reward of being part of one’s mental health journey to live meaningfully and happily, is immense and a great privilege.”

To make an appointment with Mr. Jang, patients may call the Oak Health Center Beverly Hills office at 310-231-6805 or send an email to contact@oak.care

More information about the expanding Oak Health team is available at www.oak.care/our-team

About Oak Health Center

﻿Oak Health Center offers comprehensive mental health outpatient care through our team of psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, psychologists, therapists, and tele-behavioral health clinicians. With the increasing prevalence of mental illness, the company is looking to make a positive impact on this struggling population. Oak Health accepts most Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross, and Optum insurance plans. They are able to bill out-of-network insurers, and cash pay options are also available. To learn more, visit www.oak.care.

