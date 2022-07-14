Oak Health Center of Southern California Receives Certification as a Women-Owned Small Business

—

Oak Health Center, Southern California's premier comprehensive mental health outpatient care organization, was just awarded their certification as a Women Owned Small Business by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). They are now able to participate in the Women-Owned Small Business Federal Contract Program (WOSB Program), as set forth in Title 13, Part 127 of the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR).

Founded in 2015, Oak Health Center offers comprehensive and compassionate mental healthcare services to the Southern California area. With the increasing prevalence of mental illness, this new status will help this growing company continue to make a positive impact in such difficult times.

“I am excited and proud that Oak Health Center is being recognized as a women-lead organization. It is important that other women entrepreneurs see that these opportunities are available and we hope to provide a strong example not only as a small business but as a leader in the growing field of mental healthcare as well,” says Esther Park, D.O., CEO of Oak Health Center.

Just as every acorn has the potential to become a great oak tree, Oak Health Center uses their “ACORN” philosophy to help individuals find AWARENESS of their true identity, discover their greatest CAPABILITIES, realize that life issues are OPPORTUNITIES for growth, and experience full RESTORATION of good health with the NAVIGATION support by their team.

ABOUT OAK HEALTH CENTER

Oak Health Center offers comprehensive mental health outpatient care for the Southern California area. Their team of psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, psychologists, therapists, and tele-behavioral health clinicians are certified, licensed, and skilled in treating children and adults dealing with ADHD, addiction, anxiety, and depression, and many other conditions. To learn more, visit www.oak.care.



