Oak Health Center Warmly Welcomes New Provider Isaac Lee

Mr. Lee will serve patients aged 10 – 65 out of the Laguna Hills office.

—



Southern California’s premier comprehensive mental health outpatient care organization, Oak Health Center, welcomes Mr. Isaac Lee, PMHNP-BC, to its Laguna Hills office. Mr. Lee is a board certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.

Mr. Lee believes in a holistic approach to mental health that involves the mind, body, and spirit. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Global Studies at University of California, Santa Barbara, and his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from National University and went back to National University for his Master of Science in Nursing.

Mr. Lee helps clients by providing a safe space to speak and be heard, in addition to having medication treatment options available when needed to help with certain struggles. “The best part of my job is when I get to work with a client and work together to reach their greatest potential,” says Mr. Lee, “I truly believe that everyone can achieve their best self.”

To make an appointment with Mr. Lee, patients may call the Oak Health Center Laguna Hills office at 949-258-3741 or send an email to contact@oak.care

More information about the expanding Oak Health team is available at www.oak.care/our-team

About Oak Health Center



Oak Health Center offers comprehensive mental health outpatient care through our team of psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, psychologists, therapists, and tele-behavioral health clinicians. With the increasing prevalence of mental illness, the company is looking to make a positive impact on this struggling population. Oak Health accepts most Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross, and Optum insurance plans. They are able to bill out-of-network insurers, and cash pay options are also available. To learn more, visit www.oak.care.

Contact Info:

Name: Andrew Brewer

Email: Send Email

Organization: Oak Health Center

Phone: 949-258-3741

Website: https://www.oak.care



Release ID: 89085278

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.