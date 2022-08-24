Oak Health Center Welcomes Dr. Andrew Lampley to Their Expanding Team

—

Southern California’s premier comprehensive mental health outpatient care organization, Oak Health Center, welcomes Dr. Andrew Lampley, MD, to its Laguna Hills office. Dr. Lampley is a licensed Psychiatrist out of California who specializes in depression, ADHD, and medication management.

Dr. Lampley takes a whole person approach in working with his patients. Instead of simply treating symptoms, he offers a combination of evidence-based care and education that helps them gain a deeper understanding and better manage their mental health.

“It’s so fulfilling for me when I see my patients overcome their personal struggles and move forward in ways they wouldn’t have imagined they could. That’s how I know personalized thoughtful care is so effective,” says Andrew Lampley, MD.

Growing up, Dr. Lampley witnessed the effects of mental illness firsthand and he has been passionate about understanding the human brain, what can go wrong, and what can restore function ever since. He works together with his patients to achieve wellbeing through interventions that increase functionality while enabling comprehensive wellness.

To make an appointment with Dr. Lampley, patients may call the Oak Health Center Laguna Hills office at 949-258-3741 or send an email to contact@oak.care

More information about the expanding Oak Health team is available at www.oak.care/our-team

About Oak Health Center

Oak Health Center offers comprehensive mental health outpatient care through our team of psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, psychologists, therapists, and tele-behavioral health clinicians. With the increasing prevalence of mental illness, the company is looking to make a positive impact on this struggling population. Oak Health accepts most Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross, and Optum insurance plans. They are able to bill out-of-network insurers, and cash pay options are also available. To learn more, visit www.oak.care.



