Oak Health Foundation Launches Fully Health: a Mental, Physical, & Spiritual Health Clinic

The organization aims to integrate the Gospel message into mental health treatment.

—

Oak Health Foundation, a mental health organization that integrates Christian faith with comprehensive healthcare resources, has launched Fully Health: a mental, physical, and spiritual health clinic. This launch aligns with the foundation’s vision to ​​see hearts healed, souls saved, aspirations attained, and God glorified.

Fully Health patients will receive comprehensive outpatient mental health care along with professional, spiritual counseling. Each participant will undergo a rigorous, objective-based therapy program.

The team at Fully Health believes that your spirit is a core part of who you are. Addressing your spiritual health needs is essential to the whole healing process.

In many Christian communities, there remains some stigma regarding mental illness. The Fully Health clinic hopes to be a bridge for these communities that addresses misconceptions and encourages people to seek professional help for their mental health problems.

In the words of one Fully Health client: “It [integrative treatment] has helped to see God in different situations rather than just relying or focusing on myself. I do think it has helped my recovery, but it has also influenced my relationship with God at times. I do think that I have learned more about myself and how I perceive and understand God in my life, and it has helped to better understand the ‘why’ to my reactions to different situations.” Fully Health opened their virtual doors for telehealth appointments on December 1st.

Fully Health is 100% cash pay, operating on a sliding scale. Generous donors help the clinic provide subsidized care for individuals with financial need to take their first step towards attaining freedom and healing.

To learn more about Fully Health or to make an appointment, visit www.fullyhealth.org or call 877-553-8559 (877-55-FULLY).

About Oak Health Foundation

Oak Health Foundation is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization that integrates Christian faith with comprehensive healthcare resources by providing education about mental health in light of the Gospel, promoting holistic recovery from mental health issues, and raising awareness about the prevalence and stigma around mental health disorders. To learn more, visit www.oakhealthfoundation.org.

