Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Saigon Opens Its Doors

Visitors to the buzzing Ho Chi Minh City will have a new modern and ideal place to stay with the opening of the new Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Saigon.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Saigon officially opens in Vietnam today.

Prominently situated next to the historic Saigon River, the new Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Saigon is the first international serviced apartment brand to open in Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City. The property offers a hybrid mix of 67 studios, one and two-bedroom serviced apartments with expansive windows that look out to either the Saigon River or the iconic Landmark 81 skyscraper.

"The opening of Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Saigon will introduce the unique hallmarks of the Oakwood brand to visitors. Guests staying at Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Saigon are in store for a new level of comfort, style, and personalised service, with an emphasis on quality and convenience. We are confident that our property will be an ideal place for guests relocating to Ho Chi Minh City or on business or leisure trips, to stay in high-quality accommodation and enjoy excellent service." said Mr. Bui Duc Khiem, Hotel Manager.

Featuring an iconic design inspired by the floating markets of the Mekong Delta with a contemporary twist, the Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Saigon provides guests with a unique experience that blends in seamlessly with the city's natural and cultural landscapes.

In addition, Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Saigon offers the most spacious serviced apartments in Binh Thanh District, from the smallest Studio apartments of up to 49 sqm to 2-bedroom apartments with an area of up to 123 sqm. All studios and serviced apartments are comprehensively furnished with a full kitchen and added living space.

The hotel's location puts guests close to many of the city's attractions in under a 15-minute drive, including the famous Notre Dame Cathedral of Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City Centre Post Office, and Saigon Opera House. Business travellers also stay well-connected to major office buildings like Bitexco Financial Tower, Deutsches Haus Ho Chi Minh City, and industrial parks like the Saigon High Tech Park in District 9 and VSIP I in Binh Duong Province.

Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Saigon is offering a deal starting from VND 1,222,000 net per night to celebrate its opening. Special rates are also available for one-month stays. For reservations, please contact +84 28 3512 0011 or email: general.hotel-apartments-saigon@oakwood.com.

About Oakwood®

Oakwood®, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments, is a leading brand in hospitality management. A pioneer of the extended stay segment, Oakwood manages a global portfolio of award-winning properties that combine the space and comfort of a private residence with the thoughtful services and amenities of a hotel, ideal for both short and extended stays. Through this specially crafted Oakwood experience that spans accommodation options comprising elegantly-furnished serviced apartments, residential units and hotels, guests are invited to feel a sense of belonging, familiarity and reassurance whenever they stay at any Oakwood property around the world. For more information, please visit www.Oakwood.com.