Oasys Forms Strategic Partnership with tofuNFT to Expand its Gaming Ecosystem

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 5 October 2022 - Oasys , a blockchain developed specifically for the gaming community, today announced a strategic partnership with tofuNFT, the largest multi-chain, GameFi-focused NFT marketplace, to expand the Oasys gaming ecosystem.NFT marketplaces are the bedrock of blockchain gaming. As a two-layer blockchain, Oasys plays a critical role in the blockchain gaming industry's development, with future gaming projects likely to be built on "Verse", the gaming-focused Layer-2 on Oasys. Each Verse is expected to develop its own independent ecosystem, and integrating an NFT marketplace is one of the most essential components in expanding the blockchain gaming ecosystem.As part of the strategic partnership, tofuNFT will integrate with all of the Verses on Oasys. This integration provides Oasys ready access to tofuNFT's expansive ecosystem, by virtue of their position as the largest multi-chain NFT marketplace, whose volume primarily comes from GameFi-related projects., said: "Through our partnership with tofuNFT, we envisage bringing together both gaming communities and blockchain gaming ecosystems to usher in the next phase of the industry's growth. It is incredibly exciting to be joining hands with a partner who has deep GameFi expertise and an extensive network, as we collectively shape the industry's future and work towards a shared goal of driving the mass adoption of blockchain technology.", added: "We are thrilled to be collaborating with Oasys as it continues to grow from strength to strength, and increasingly onboards more and more Layer-2 blockchain gaming projects. With NFT marketplaces functioning as a key defining feature of blockchain games, we look forward to leveraging Oasys' deep ties with traditional gaming institutions and offering our solutions to encourage the uptake of blockchain gaming."Oasys' partnership with tofuNFT comes on the back of a recent announcement of Square Enix's participation as the final initial validator on the Oasys blockchain, as well as other strategic collaborations with industry movers in the gaming and blockchain space such as Mythical Games and ConsenSys. In July 2022, Oasys also announced a successful USD20 million Private Token Sale round led by Republic Capital, with participation from other industry heavyweights such as Jump Crypto, Crypto.com, Huobi, Kucoin, Gate.io, bitbank and Mirana Ventures.With backing from significant players in the industry, Oasys will continue to focus on improving user experience and championing the mass adoption of blockchain technology in the gaming sector and beyond as it gears up towards a Mainnet launch in October this year.

Oasys was established in February 2022 to increase mainstream play-and-earn adoption, and at launch, committed to partnering with 21 gaming and Web3 tech companies to act as validators, such as Bandai Namco Research, SEGA, Ubisoft and Yield Guild Games. Led by a team of blockchain experts and joining forces with the biggest gaming company names to serve as the initial validators, Oasys is revolutionising the gaming industry with its Proof-of-Stake (PoS) based eco-friendly blockchain.



With a focus on creating an ecosystem for gamers and developers to distribute and develop blockchain-based games, Oasys solves the problems game developers face when building games on the blockchain. The trifecta approach of the fastest network powered by the gaming community, a scalable network powered by AAA game developers and the blockchain offering the best user experience with fast transactions and zero gas fees for users, readies participants to enter the Oasys and play.



About tofuNFT



tofuNFT (tofuNFT.com) is the largest multi-chain NFT marketplace that lives on 30+ EVM-compatible public chains and most of volume comes from GameFi. It started in Oct 2021 on BSC and has been the largest since December. We've also already become the largest NFT marketplace on Arbitrum, Metis, Boba, Aurora, Moonbeam, Astar and are among the top 3 on Avalanche, Polygon, Fantom, Cronos, Optimism and other chains. In Sep 2022, we formed a strategic partnership with X2Y2, the world's highest volume NFT marketplace.



