Oberg Injury Law Firm Scales Up Personal Injury Services in Mesquite, Texas; Helps More Clients Secure the Best Possible Compensation

Led by board-certified personal injury trial lawyer Atty. Gregg Oberg, the Texas-based law office has carved out a name in the US injury law landscape by assisting injured clients when the unthinkable happens, helping them get full compensation.

Oberg Injury Law Firm has announced the expansion of its personal injury attorney services in Mesquite, Texas, in a bid to help more injured clients get full compensation.

According to Gregg Oberg, who takes the helm at the Oberg Injury Law Firm, it’s important to have a legal ally when hurt by someone else’s actions.

“Getting assertive representation is crucial to winning the fight, especially when going against insurance companies,” Atty. Gregg told the press when asked about how his team handles personal injury cases.

While each state in the US has the authority to select how negligence-based cases are handled, Atty. Gregg cited that Texas is one of those that follow the modified comparative negligence rule, which enables plaintiffs to recover damages as long as they are less than 50% at fault for their accident.

“In other words, in Texas, injured clients may still get compensation as long as they are not more than 50% at fault. It’s important to have a personal injury lawyer when dealing with this since the final amount a client receives is affected by the percentage assigned to them,” noted Atty. Gregg.

In recent years, Oberg Injury Law Firm, composed of top-notch Texas car accident lawyers, has helped hundreds of injured clients reduce their liability and maximize their award amounts.

The team assists clients hurt in car accidents, motorcycle accidents, rideshare accidents, or catastrophic injuries, which happen when another party causes someone or their loved one to become “catastrophically injured.” The team of Texas Car Accident Lawyers also provides personal injury representation in bus accidents, boat accidents, and even slip-and-fall cases, which are very common and need to be supported by strong evidence.

Be it a car or truck accident, workplace injury, or premises liability case, Atty. Gregg has carved out a name in Texas for fighting for injured clients. While his career began representing insurance companies, he chose which side of justice to stand on.

“I only represent people and families who were injured or killed as a result of someone else’s negligence,” stated Atty Gregg, a board-certified personal injury trial lawyer himself.

The Texas-based law firm has also scaled up its services to provide first-party insurance claim services, where its team represents clients whose insurance claims were unfairly denied.

“Many clients have faced challenges in claiming compensation from their insurance companies, which start to ignore them after an accident. If someone files a legitimate first-party insurance claim and is denied, we help them assert their rights and fight back,” noted Atty. Gregg.

Those who want to contact Oberg Injury Law Firm and its Texas car accident lawyers may visit https://www.oberglawoffice.com/ for more information.

About Oberg Injury Law Firm:

Oberg Injury Law Firm is a US-based company dedicated to personal injury cases in Mesquite, Texas. From car to truck and motorcycle accidents, it helps clients get the compensation they deserve.



Contact Info:

Name: Gregg Oberg

Email: Send Email

Organization: Oberg Injury Law Firm

Address: 1839 Ridgeview St, Mesquite, TX 75149

Phone: 972-682-9700

Website: https://www.oberglawoffice.com/



