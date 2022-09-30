OCT Subsidiary Recognized as Outstanding Contributor of Siem Reap Cultural Development

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambodia Angkor International Cultural Investment and Development Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Overseas Chinese Town (OCT), recently garnered the honorary title of Outstanding Contributor to Siem Reap Cultural Development awarded by the Provincial Department of Culture and Fine Arts in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

In recent years, cultural exchanges and collaborative efforts between cultural organizations in Yunnan province and likeminded counterparts abroad have continuously expanded, attracting wide attention in the international cultural market. The Smile of Angkor, a representative work of OCT Yunnan Cultural Investment Group, is a grand epic dance show integrating ideological, artistic and ornamental value in accordance with the creative formula of "an international vision, Chinese creativity and Cambodian elements". It is the first foreign residency program run by a state-owned art troupes not only in Yunnan Province but also in the whole of China.

Angkor has historical and cultural significance that dates back centuries, while Cambodia is known for its rich and diverse traditional dance and music. OCT Yunnan Cultural Investment Group focuses on the integration of local traditional cultures and the tourism industry, to make the creativity behind many of the world's culturally rich theatrical performances available to much wider audiences, and to create rich content to which the audiences of today can relate based on Cambodia's quintessential culture and art. Combined with modern stage technologies, the group strives to create extraordinary masterpieces that not only retain the essence of original Cambodian dance, music and culture, but that are also rich in modern artistic expression.

Since its premiere in Cambodia on November 28, 2010, the Smile of Angkor has been staged more than 3,200 times and been seen by more than two million theatre-goers. It is the performance with the largest audience base and the largest number of performances invested in by China. Awarded the Outstanding Tourism Contribution Award and Best Performing Arts Award by the Ministry of Tourism of Cambodia, the show has become a cultural calling card for the country and was rated as the key project for the 2019 cultural and tourism cooperation of the Belt and Road Initiative by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China.

"The show has revived the soul of Angkor Wat and vividly depicts the Khmer culture with Cambodian performers. The glory of Cambodian history will inspire us to create another proud chapter." said a local tourist after watching the Smile of Angkor.

To further promote China-Cambodia cultural exchanges and cooperation, Yunnan Cultural Investment Group, relying on the excellent reputation that has been built as a result of the Smile of Angkor, has integrated Cambodian folk culture and built the culture and tourism destination China-Cambodia Cultural and Creative Park. As a platform for raising awareness around Angkor civilization, the park is committed to becoming one of the most visited cultural tourism destinations in Cambodia and even the whole of Southeast Asia. The expectation is that China-Cambodia Cultural and Creative Park will make Angkor a must-see destination in Cambodia, and that the park becomes a stop that can't be missed by anyone visiting Angkor.

At the same time, the Cultural and Creative Park serves as a bridge of China-Cambodia friendship. Looking forward, Yunnan Cultural Investment Group plans to deliver more popular literary and artistic products to the Cambodian people and tell more stories of China-Cambodia cultural integration to the world with pride.