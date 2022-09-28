On October 3, Xperi Inc. to Ring NYSE Opening Bell; Adeia Inc. to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell

To commemorate the separation of Xperi Product and IP Licensing on October 1

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER), an entertainment technology company that invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences, today announced that on October 3, 2022, its newly separated product business, Xperi Inc., will ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), to commemorate the completion of its spin-off as an independent publicly traded stand-alone entity. Later that same day, Adeia Inc., the newly renamed independent IP licensing business, will ring the closing bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite.

Jon Kirchner, chief executive officer of Xperi Inc., will ring the opening bell alongside Xperi Inc. executive leadership. October 3, 2022 will mark the first official day of trading for Xperi Inc. on the NYSE under the stock symbol "XPER".

The NYSE Opening Bell will ring at 9:30 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may tune in to broadcast media coverage of the bell as well as a live stream on the NYSE's website at https://www.nyse.com/bell. Videos and photos during and following the ceremony will be shared on Xperi's social media channels: Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn.

Paul Davis, chief executive officer of Adeia Inc., will ring the closing bell alongside Adeia executive leadership. October 3, 2022 will mark the first official day of trading for Adeia Inc. on the Nasdaq under the new stock symbol "ADEA".

The Nasdaq Closing Bell will ring at 4 p.m. EDT. Interested parties may tune in to broadcast media coverage of the bell as well as a live stream on the Nasdaq's website at: https://livestream.com/nasdaq. Videos and photos during and following the ceremony will be shared on Adeia's social media channels: LinkedIn, Twitter.

The spin-off is anticipated to be completed on October 1, 2022.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (Adeia, DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, Adeia, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

About Adeia

Adeia invents, develops and licenses fundamental innovations that shape the way millions of people explore and experience entertainment in an increasingly connected world. From TVs to smartphones, and across all types of entertainment experiences, Adeia's technologies allow users to manage content and connections in a way that is smart, immersive and personal. For more information, please visit adeia.com.

