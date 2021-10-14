Odoo ERP partner Confianz Global Inc, headquartered in Charlotte NC, launched their Odoo ShipStation Connector.

Announced that it has launched their Odoo-ShipStation Connector with advanced features.

Confianz Global, Inc. North Carolina's multi-award-winning ERP implementation company, announced that it has launched their Odoo-ShipStation Connector with advanced features. You can learn more about the Odoo-ShipStation Connector here.

Confianz Global Inc. builds end-to-end integrated solutions for a complete automation experience that promotes business growth for individual startups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The ERP company has been extending customized software solutions to its clients since 2008.

Confianz Global Inc’s solutions use open-source technologies and cover multiple domains, including enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, custom web application development, custom app development for Android and iOS platforms, custom blockchain application development, as well as artificial intelligence integration.

Speaking about the Odoo-ShipStation connector, Anoop Menon, the company’s CEO, said, “This is an important milestone for Confianz Global to introduce this Odoo-ShipStation Connector. We built the connector back in October 2020 and had a selected group of our customers use it in the real world to further improve it. We are partners with both Odoo and ShipStation which makes it easier for us to further improve and maintain this connector when there are API changes or new versions of software releases on either end.”

Odoo (previously OpenERP) is one of the fastest-growing open-source ERP systems that is used by millions across the globe. It is a fully powered suite of business applications that lets you run your entire business using one operating system. The kind of growth Odoo has achieved in the last 16 years is impeccable. Confianz Global has been implementing and customizing Odoo ERP for the last 11 years.

ShipStation is an advanced shipping platform available to businesses that allows them to manage all their small parcel and LTL shipping needs in one place.

Typically, the business customer imports their orders from an online selling channel like Amazon, eBay, or other sources, sets the carrier and shipping service for the shipment, gets postage rates, and prints the labels. ShipStation notifies the selling channel and your customer of the shipment and provides tools to track shipments and manage returns.

ShipStation also provides tools to manage your shipping workflow, track your processes to eliminate confusion and mistakes, and use powerful automation to minimize how much manual work you actually have to do.

“The biggest risk for any business spending money on third-party connectors is how long it will work. We close this gap by partnering with both ends so that we can stay on top of the game if there are upcoming API changes making the connection fail. In many cases, online retailers are penalized if the order is not confirmed by a specific time and we have features in place to automate such processes, reducing headaches for the business owner. We also have integration available to extend this Odoo-ShipStation Connector to work with CommerceHub used by Lowe’s and HomeDepot” explained Menon.

For more information, visit https://www.confianzit.com/

