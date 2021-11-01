OEC Will Be Integrated into Cross-Chain Scaling Solution BTTC

SINGAPORE, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 30, TRON tweeted to announce the official launch of a cross-chain scaling solution BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) test network. One of the mainstream public chains in the industry OEC will be integrated in the near future, which means global users can directly transfer mainstream assets between TRON and OEC in a decentralized approach without any restrictions through BTTC.

It is known that BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) is co-developed by the core teams of BitTorrent and TRON, and is the first heterogeneous cross-chain interoperability protocol in the industry. It features a PoS consensus mechanism and multi-node validation and supports off-chain matching and smart contract extension through sidechains. These have endowed BTTC with core competencies such as a heterogeneous cross-chain structure, fast and cost-effective transfers, and asset security.

OEC is open-source public chain technology developed by OKEx for building blockchain-based trading applications. Constructed with Cosmos Tendermint and SDK, it is designed to establish a safe and efficient decentralized finance architecture that can be used to create a decentralized exchange, or DEX, that features community-based operations, transparent trading rules, and allows users to control their assets.

The integration of OEC into BTTC will facilitate the circulation and exchange of cross-chain assets. The integration of more mainstream public chains like OEC into BTTC will knock down barriers standing in the way of information and asset exchange, enable smooth exchange of data and value, and further mitigate the island effect among different chains.

According to Justin Sun in his open letter to the community, the upcoming BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) will provide a scaling solution for the mainstream blockchains around the world, and more importantly, deliver heterogeneous cross-chain communication that is decentralized and free of trust, ushering in a new era of "connecting all chains''. It is safe to say that the launch of BTTC marks TRON's first stride towards an era where all chains are connected.

According to public data, the recent development of TRON's ecosystem is quite impressive. The number of its public-chain users has exceeded 58 million, pushing the number of total transactions beyond 2.5 billion, and its Total Value Locked (TVL) has also surged past $11.5 billion. In addition to the public chain, TRON is also a leading player in other races such as DApps, DeFi, GameFi, and NFT, and boasts the largest circulating supply of stablecoins across the globe.

