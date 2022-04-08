Offering investors a 16-hour Trading Window, moomoo Achieves Record user Number

SYDNEY, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo, the next-generation one-stop digital financial service platform, announced that it had accumulated over 18 million users from more than 200 countries and regions with its sister brand. Moomoo's holding company is the Nasdaq-listed fintech company Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu"), which is headquartered in Hong Kong. Futu is also one of the largest brokerages in Hong Kong. On March 8, 2019, Futu was listed on the Nasdaq (symbol: FUTU).



Meanwhile, since its launch in 2018, moomoo has been supporting 16 trading hours of US stocks on every trading day, including 6.5 hours of regular trading hours and 9.5 hours of pre-market and after-hours trading (pre-market: 4:00 AM-9:30 AM EST; after-hours: 4:00 PM-8:00 PM EST), which is 3 hours longer than most investing platforms in the industry.

Moomoo understands investors worldwide are on different demands to trade at extra hours with their initiatives. The extended trading window allows retail investors more time to observe and analyze market moves, to trade, and to seize more investment opportunities in the US stock markets. At the same time, it also allows investors in different markets on the moomoo platform to monitor market movements or trade on either PCA or mobile devices during trading hours, fully meeting the investment needs of users in various markets.

As the next generation digital financial service platform driven by technology, moomoo is committed to providing investors with ultimate product experience and personalized customer services, and has become a preferred financial services platform for investors around the world. At present, moomoo and its brand affiliates hold 50 licenses and qualifications (including approvals-in-principle) in major global financial markets such as the United States, Singapore, Australia, and Hong Kong SAR. Together with its sister brand, moomoo has more than 18 million users around the world, including a large number of US stock investment enthusiasts.

Support opening an account online in just a few minutes;

Invest in global markets from a single platform: trade more than 10,000 symbols such as stocks and ETFs from US and Australia markets.

markets. 24/7 global real-time financial news from world-renowned financial media such as Dow Jones and Benzinga.

Free Level 2 advanced market data, 40-level order book, and data updated as fast as 0.3s/time

Professional and smart investment analysis tools that can analyze companies from the financial, technical, and fundamental aspects to help investors make more informed investment decisions

24-hours customer support on trading days to fully meet the needs of customers in local markets.

Rich investor education courses that cover stocks, funds, options, and other financial instruments. The content includes operation guidelines, practical strategies, investment concepts, investment methods, and many more.

An investor community that supports online communication and interaction. Investors can share insights on individual stocks and the whole market and exchange investment experience with each other in this community.

In March this year, moomoo officially enters in the Australia market and offers a promotion for Australian investors, to help them seize market opportunities and reduce investment costs. Details as follows:

Open a brokerage account and receive 90-day brokerage-free trading and free Level 2 real-time US market data. Make a deposit of any amount（into the newly opened moomoo trading account ）and receive 2 free AU shares valued at up to AU $10 each. Deposit and maintain AU $3,000 for 30 days and get an Apple share (valued at around AU $240 ) and 1-month free real-time Level 2 AU market data.

To review the full rules, terms and conditions, please visit: www.moomoo.com/au/activity/claim-my-free-shares.

About moomoo

Moomoo is a next-generation one-stop digital financial service platform created by Moomoo Inc., a fintech company based in Palo Alto, California.

Moomoo integrates trading, market data, social networking with advanced features, such as AI-powered analytics and anomaly detection functions. It supports free online account-opening and provides access to the trading of stocks and ETFs in multiple global markets such as the United States and Australia. Moomoo and its brand affiliates also offer rich investor education content and an interactive online community with 18 million users in more than 200 countries globally.

For more information, please visit the moomoo official website at www.moomoo.com.