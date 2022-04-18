The Offices of Ronen Kurzfeld is Open to Assist Ukrainian Citizens Inside and Outside Canada

—

Ukrainian citizens, both inside and outside Canada, can contact Ronen Kurzfeld immigration office and his team of lawyers for assistance to move to Canada or get their current visas extended temporarily. Canada is here to support citizens who have been affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Canadian government is looking to assist Canadian citizens and permanent residents come home safely and helping Ukrainian citizens immigrate to Canada.

The IRCC has announced that it is rolling out a new initiative: The Canada-Ukraine authorization for emergency travel (CUAET) to allow Ukrainian citizens and families to immigrate to Canada quickly, allowing them the opportunity to work and live here.

Through the CUAET Program, Ukrainians currently residing in Canada can extend their visitor visa, work permit, or study permit to continue staying here.

The Law Office of Ronen Kurzfeld is currently working in full compliance with these new government norms and is here to help Ukrainian citizens make Canada their new home. You can contact the Immigration Lawyer of Toronto to:

● Apply under the CUAET Program

● Apply for Canadian Immigration

● Apply for an extension of your current visa (visitor, student, or work permit)

“Canada has always been a country that has opened its doors to the world, and the current plight of the Ukrainian people is one such instance where Canada can extend its support to the country. With the government opening up various programs for the citizens of Ukraine, our law office is working tirelessly to assist as many people as possible in allowing them to settle in Canada. Whether you’re inside or outside Canada, we will ensure that you are given the help and support you need”, said Ronen Kurzfeld in a statement.

In 2022, the Canadian government has set aside $145 million in humanitarian aid to help and assist Ukrainians affected by the current crisis. Canada has also offered a loan of up to $500 million to the Government of Ukraine. We stand with our fellow humans during these testing times and extend a helping hand, especially to the displaced families.

Our law office can help you if you are a Ukrainian citizen and fall in any of the following categories:

1. If you’re outside Canada, the CUAET provides you with a visitor visa to temporarily reside in Canada until it is safe to return to Ukraine. The visitor visa will be:

● Valid for 10 years or until the passport expires

● Processed on a priority basis

● Fee-exempt

● Eligible to apply for a fee-exempt work permit

Once you arrive at the Canadian border, your status will be identified. You’d be:

● A visitor

● A worker, if you have an open work permit

● A student if you’re under 18 and wish to study in Canada

2. If you’re inside Canada, the CUAET provides you with the option to extend your stay in Canada as:

● A visitor for up to 3 years or until your passport expires

● A worker for up to 3 years or until your passport expires

● A student till the end of the duration of your studies

3. If you already have a valid visitor visa or an eTA, you can travel to Canada on the existing visa. Once in Canada, our law offices can help you apply for the following under the CUAET program:

● Extend your stay in Canada as a visitor

● A fee-exempt study permit (if applicable)

● A fee-exempt work permit

Ukraine nationals and their family members are eligible for the CUAET program. Family members include:

● Spouse or common-law partner

● Dependent children (yours, your spouse’s, or your common-law partner’s)

● Dependent child of dependent children

These programs are in place to allow Ukrainian citizens to find a safe harbor during their ongoing trials and tribulations. Contact our law offices today to get the assistance you require, and we’ll be there with you every step of the way to make this transition as smooth as possible.

Contact Info:

Name: Ronen Kurzfeld

Email: Send Email

Organization: Immigration Lawyer Toronto Firm

Phone: (647)-264-2019

Website: https://immigrationlawyertorontofirm.ca/



Release ID: 89073304

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.