Official: China's poverty standard higher than World Bank level

BEIJING, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China SCIO about China's poverty standard:

China's poverty standard is based on multiple factors, and the standard is actually higher than the poverty line set by the World Bank, an official said at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office in Beijing on Tuesday.

Hong Tianyun, vice administrator of the National Rural Revitalization Administration, made the following remarks at the press conference.

Since China launched the poverty alleviation campaign, the country has set standards for identifying the poor and deregistering those who have emerged from poverty on a household basis.

The criteria include per capita annual income and "two assurances and three guarantees."

The income requirement checks if the annual average per capita income for a household remains steady above China's current poverty line. The line was adjusted from 2,300 yuan in 2011 to about 4,000 yuan in 2020.

The "two assurances and three guarantees" refers to ensuring adequate food and clothing, and access to compulsory education, basic medical care, safe housing, as well as safe drinking water.

China's standards for deregistering those who have shaken off poverty are comprehensive, including not only income, but also the rights to subsistence and development.

Generally speaking, China's poverty standard is higher than the international poverty line set by the World Bank, and also higher than the absolute poverty line set by the U.N. 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in 2015.

Statistics show that the per capita net income of China's registered impoverished population reached 10,740 yuan at the end of 2020, which was much higher than the international extreme poverty line.

