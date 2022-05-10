With the official launch of the All-New Elementa battery cabinet, Trina Storage announces vertical integration plans, setting up LFP cell Gigafactory in China

Trina Storage launches the All-New Elementa with 25% more cycles at Intersolar Europe 2022

It introduces the Next-Gen BESS solution that cuts Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) by 25%

MUNICH, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Storage, the vertically integrated battery energy storage solution provider, today announced the official launch of its new product - The All-New Elementa, a flexible, safe and high-performance BESS with up to 25% more cycles and cost savings.

The modular, smart storage solution is tailored for grid scale installations. Fully integrated and prefabricated with state-of-the-art LFP batteries, liquid-cooled thermal management system, battery management system and fire detection & suppression systems, it is optimized for flexibility, smooth installation, and efficient maintenance. Elementa's standardized design and factory-installed configuration helps reduce installation times by up to 70%, leading to lower CAPEX.



Trina Storage is further ramping up battery manufacturing capacity to strengthen vertical integration, lower average cost through economies of scale as well as improve cell performance with better control over production process. These battery cells are produced in the Jiangsu Province, China. The cell manufacturing facility has a capacity of 3GWh annually to be scaled up to several GWh in near future. Trina Storage has also set up an integration base that enables a customizable BESS design with an annual capacity of 5GWh.

At this year's Intersolar Europe, Trina Storage will be showcasing the All-New Elementa & further launching its Next-Gen battery storage solution. Using Elementa, customers can save up to 8% on CAPEX & OPEX. Coupled with 25% increased battery cycling, the total cost of ownership (TCO) is reduced by 25% per MWh compared to Tier-1 market average.

Terry Chen (Head of Overseas Energy Storage Business, Trina Storage) said, "Increasing demand for batteries from the Electrical Vehicle (EV) market has highlighted supply chain vulnerabilities around the globe, and by strengthening vertical integration, we can reduce or eliminate many uncertainties as we scale up. We want to bring added value to our customers by delivering innovative products and solutions and in the process accelerate our company growth. In last 3 years, we have built our IP by investing heavily in production process that includes establishing our in-house R&D team. The result is our New-Product Elementa and the Next-Gen Battery Storage Solution with improved system lifetime, performance and returns."

About Trina Storage

Trina Storage, business unit of Trina Solar, is a global energy storage system provider dedicated to transforming the way we provide energy. Our mission is to lead the renewable energy transition through cost-effective storage and to provide Solar For Everyone by expanding solar generation at scale. Building on 20+ years of solar experience, we deliver cost-effective and flexible solutions to utilities and developers around the world.

