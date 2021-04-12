The official opening ceremony of Hong Kong's very first serviced mini-storage "The Storage One" property transaction project was held today

Introducing innovative and flexible property options to the Hong Kong market

HONG KONG, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a densely populated city, Hong Kong suffers from high demand for a small supply of land in all aspects of commercial, industrial, residential and retail. When extra storage space is needed for personal collections or consumer goods, mini storage is often the best solution. At the official opening ceremony of "The Storage One" today, we are excited to launch Hong Kong's very first mini-storage property transaction project, introducing a unique property investment option to the local market. Held on the 8th Floor of Sang Hing Industrial Building, 83 Ta Chuen Ping Street, we were happy to be joined by several industry leaders including, Ms. Pam Mak, president of Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association, Mr. Kevin Shee, Founder of SC Storage, Ms. Ellen Tsang, Chairman of Y.Elites Association, Mr. Kevin Ko, President of Innovative Entrepreneur Association, and Mr. Andrew Work, Executive Director of Self Storage Association Asia to witness this historical moment together with Mr. Donatus Leung, Chief Executive Officer of Ronica Holdings Company Limited to present the launch of this project.

"The Storage One" is an innovative and flexible mini-storage property transaction project with the hope to lead the market to new beginnings across Asia. The Storage One was designed by registered architectures authorized by the government. Upon a year of planning, this project space is formally approved by the Fire Services and Buildings Department and has been accepted by the Lands Department for the change of property use to storage usage. Every corner is built following the highest fire safety standards.

"I believe that the concept and business strategy of The Storage One are ahead of the market as it offers investors flexibility. The idea is unique in its own and the market demand is growing by the day, the development potential is great," Mr. Donatus Leung shares on stage. Following the excitement, Leung also announces details of Phase 2, "The Storage Village" located in Shau Kei Wan on the Hong Kong Island side has entered the presale progress and the responses are overwhelming. As Phase 3, located in Kwai Hing is currently in the works, it is estimated the pre-sale will begin in the third quarter of this year. Leung anticipates that upon the completion of these projects in 2021, he will strive to expand in various regions of Hong Kong and may even consider stepping into other parts of Asia in the future.

Located in the Sang Hing Industrial Building in the centre of Kwai Chung, The Storage One occupies the entire 8th floor and provides 125 independent units. This project has invested more than 10 million dollars and a group of professionals to build this very first and only "independent compartment storage" on the market for sale under a contract. Build-in accordance with the most stringent government standards, it is in full compliance with relevant laws and regulations, plus everything that makes a safe and reliable serviced mini storage.

100 Storage, project operator of The Storage One will provide door-to-door storage services for all of its customers. Protected by world-class Chubb security system and their comprehensive insurance plans, including fire insurance, marine insurance and more, customers can customize additional protection plans according to their own needs.

At present, nearly 100 units have been sold; the project provides a rental agreement for buyers and operator 100 Storage to protect the asset's independence and stability. Buyers can choose to use space for personal use or to rent out. The project provides flexible financial arrangements even offers instalment plans.

Famous Hong Kong entrepreneur coach, Mr. Cheng Hoi Ming, Yes Sir also made an appearance at the ceremony as a guest speaker to show his support.

About The Storage One

The Storage One is the first and only mini-storage real estate project in Hong Kong. It is a new-generation model of mini-storage in compliance with relevant government regulations. Designed with market-leading concepts and business strategies, it provides flexible investment options with great development potentials.