Ogawa World Berhad Won the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Malaysia under Inspirational Brand Category

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia, the organizer of the 13th Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022 Malaysia, is pleased to recognize 47 exceptional business leaders and enterprises that have played a vital role in shaping Malaysia's entrepreneurial landscape for the post-pandemic era.



Ogawa World Berhad awarded the Inspirational Brand Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Malaysia.

Organized annually across 16 countries and markets, the APEA is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia. The Awards aim to congregate outstanding business leaders and enterprises across Asia into one unparalleled platform for fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.

Ogawa World Berhad (OGAWA) is among the elite award recipients under the Inspirational Brand Category in the Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology industry.

From its humble beginnings in 1996 till today, the mission of OGAWA has always been to bring wellness to the world. OGAWA has a wide distribution network of more than 1,000 retail outlets and counters in more than 20 countries across the globe.

OGAWA is now a global innovator of wellness, a worldwide force, that will not stop inventing and innovating wellness technologies and products to improve the lifestyle of people all over the world for both today as well as tomorrow.

Since its establishment, OGAWA has valued research and development and has continued to invest heavily in it for many years. OGAWA is the only international brand in the Asian market with full industrial chain capabilities, integrating research and development, manufacturing, brand marketing, and after-sales service. OGAWA leads in innovation and is a market leader. OGAWA continuously innovates its products to improve its competitive advantage.

Throughout its 26 years, OGAWA has certainly faced numerous challenges and reforms. The company's recent challenge is the digital revolution triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic which changed consumer behavior. Certain existing brand structures and store models are no longer suitable for the current consumer needs, and it drove OGAWA to develop a clear competitive strategy and make breakthroughs and innovations in the transformation of ideas and concepts.

OGAWA also follows the trend of the times with innovative massage technology research and development. Widely recognized since its launch, OGAWA Master Drive AI 2.0 is developing breakthroughs in technology by bringing AI to life. It now better understands the type of massages required and the user's needs.

In addition, OGAWA and Universiti Malaya have joined hands to establish a research center in the hope to use this research project to gain a deeper understanding of the benefits of massages on human health, thus further improving the development of OGAWA's products. The study showed that its massage chair Master Drive AI 2.0 helped improve blood circulation by up to 81.32% as well as sleep quality and sleep efficiency by up to 88.73%.

In the future, OGAWA will persist in cultivating the health industry, integrating intelligent technology into healthy living, and improving its competitive advantage in both domestic and foreign markets.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards